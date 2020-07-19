The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third full week of July gives anglers the best fishing days of the month as well as one of the best fishing periods of the year.
All fishing factors considered; due to the moon arriving at its most powerful orbit point of its 28-day orbit cycle today, and arriving at the new phase Monday, and then reaching the orbit point closest to the earth Friday — lunar perigee — fishing this week could not be any better.
However, we are in Florida, during the summer heat season, and therefore most of the fish feeding activity will occur in deeper grass beds and open water structures. The shallows will be less active feeders during the morning but after a full day of bright sunlight, photosynthesis will enable fish to move into the shallows during the lunar overhead and moonset periods; solar noon and sunset periods respectively.
Water temperatures are now hot enough to cause very low dissolved oxygen levels within the upper section of the water column. The greater the depth the cooler the water, the more oxygen levels are conducive for digestion and feeding. However when plants produce oxygen for several hours, fish are able to feed and digestion well enough, within shoreline vegetation areas.
The weather forecast this week offers one good fishing factor…a perfect fishing-wind speed, which is 8 to 12 mph. It will be from the east all week, as we now have a normal rainy season weather pattern occurring since last Friday. Also daily there will be more sun than cloud-cover which will facilitate a greater level of oxygen production.
Best daily periods for catching fish will be during the higher wind speed hours when sunlight is brightest. Shoreline traditional feeding areas will have plenty of activity…especially on the windy side of the lake.
If you haven’t planned to go fishing today through Tuesday, you’ve made a mistake.
Best Fishing Days: Today through Wednesday excellent fishing will occur during the midday hours and very good fishing during the solar periods.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 12:38 p.m. and solar noon at 1:32 p.m. producing a feed rating of 9-10 from 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and begins to decrease in rating by one number starting Tuesday. By Thursday a 5-6 rating will occur from 3-7 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 8:39 p.m. and the sunset at 8:21 p.m. producing a feed rating of 7 from 7-10 p.m. And the second minor period occurs when the moonrise occurs at 5:27 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:42 a.m. producing a feed rating of 7 from 5-8 a.m. Both periods move later daily by one hour and remain at the 7-rating until the midweek when a 4-5 rating will occur.
Prime Monthly Periods: July 19-23, strong new moon; August 1-5, full moon; August 16-21, strong new moon; August 30 – September 4, weak full moon; September 14-20, strong new moon.
Seasonal Safety Alerts: Alligator mating season occurs from April through August. Males are very aggressive and will attack ‘anything’ which enters their area. Keep pets and children away from waterways. Stay alert.
During the rainy season, lightning is a real threat. Anglers need a timed escape plan when fishing from boat or shoreline. Never take cover under a tree, but instead select a building or vehicle. In fact, you’re better off laying down flat in an open field than to select trees as cover. If you’re caught in your boat, lay as low as possible, keep the motors in the water to act as grounds. Make sure your bilge pump works.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $250 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.10 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) schedule for the lake is, 38.25 feet for the high-level mark and 37.50 feet for the low-level mark. The low lake level parameter will be raised gradually starting July 1 and the high level parameter raised starting August 1.
The S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) Three gates are open one foot, flowing a combined 930 cubic feet per second. Currently the lake is two inches below the maximum level of 38.25 feet.
Access Lake Istokpoga information at Istokpoga.info. SFWMD real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status and the Army Corps of Engineers’ annual graphical plot schedule links keep you informed.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are 45 Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map internet resources, and fishing philosophy and plenty of bass photos of customers and readers of this article. Personalized custom fishing package options for leisure fishermen to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and is an experienced instructor on 25 lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.