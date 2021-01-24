The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the fourth week of January gives anglers the week of a strong full moon phase and an unusually warm weather forecast for the next four days. However the extended weather forecast predicts a 15-degree cold front for Thursday and Friday with strong northerly winds, rebounding to warmer conditions for next weekend.
The full moon this month will be fairly strong. The moon arrives completely into the solar energy path on Tuesday, becomes full on Thursday, six days before it arrives at its closest orbit point to earth — lunar perigee. Meaning…..fish will experience the highest level of ‘fish adjustment activity’ for the month, Tuesday through…..till the fairly strong cold front shuts it down sometime Thursday.
It should be noted that due to the unseasonably warm weather we’re experiencing currently, water temperatures are now nearing the bottom end of the ‘ideal feeding temperature range’ of 70 to 80 degrees, during the warmest part of the day. And this means water temperatures are not a major factor in feeding activity anymore. And thus solar-lunar interaction will again become the main trigger for feeding activity….until a cold front reverses this process again.
The weather forecast could not be better for the first half of the week. The daily high temperatures will peak at 87 degree Wednesday. Water temperatures will be at 70 degrees for a daily high mark. And fish metabolisms will be at or near their highest annual rate. I predict the first half of the full moon week will be far better than the second half of the full moon week.
The wind forecast predicts a medium to strong south wind for Monday, and a very strong north wind for Thursday and Friday, when the cold front blows into the state. Otherwise perfect fishing-wind conditions will occur, with ideal fishing winds for Tuesday and Wednesday.
With the warmer weather, the bass spawn has slowed way down and ended in most lakes. Therefore post-spawn bass will be feeding at above average rates as they recover from the spawning effort. Expect ‘big girls’ to be feeding heavy over the next four days therefore. They’ll be hitting creature type baits, jigs, and baitfish type swimbaits like they haven’t eaten in a week or two….because they haven’t.
Best Fishing Days: Looking at the strong full moon phase factors and the weather forecast, the first half of the full moon week, (Monday through next Sunday) will be better than the second half of the full moon week. A high pressure cold front is forecasted to interrupt a strong full moon effect on Thursday.
Therefore I’m predicting Tuesday and Wednesday as the best fishing days this week. Pre-front conditions and accelerated feeding activity as a result will occur sometime between Wednesday midday and Thursday midday.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 2:25 p.m. and solar noon at 12:38 p.m. producing a feed rating of 3-4 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and increases in feed rate to a 5-rating by the midweek.
It should be noted that fish are in feeding pattern triggered by the rise in water temperature and not so much due to lunar influence (thus the underfoot moon is minor instead of major) . However this will change this week as the moon enters completely into the solar energy path Tuesday. Also the rise in water temperature into the upper 60-degree range, switches the ‘fish adjustment activity trigger’ to lunar-solar interaction.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 9:06 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:15 a.m. producing a feed rating of 2-3 from 7-9:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and increases in feed rate to a 7-8 rating by the midweek — Tuesday, a 6-7 rating, Wednesday and Thursday a 7-8 rating. Late Wednesday to early Thursday could produce pre-front conditions and result in very good fishing.
Prime Monthly Periods: Jan. 25-31, full moon; Feb. 8-14, new moon; Feb. 24-March 2, strong full moon; March 10-16, new moon; March 25-31, strong full moon; April 9-15, new moon; April 24-30, super full moon; May 8-14, new moon; May 23-29, super full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: I have added a "Sign-in/Register" option on the website. I invite you to register, which will provide you access to extra bass fishing content when you 'sign-in'. I'll publish 'extra' information when fishing factors changed from what this article predicted Sunday and Wednesday. We all know the weather is not always predictable three days or more in advance.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 39.42 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed as of yesterday morning. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50 feet and the low level 38.50 feet.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are 45 Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources, plus fishing philosophy, bass photos and more.
