The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second full week of July gives angler the best fishing days of the month — one of three of the best fishing periods of the year. So if you haven’t made plans to fish this weekend and the beginning of next week, perhaps you should reconsider.
The moon arrives at its most powerful orbit position on Sunday and becomes ‘new’ on Monday and the orbit perigee occurs four days later on Friday, July 24. This will result in excellent fishing days over the next 10 days, due to strong lunar influences.
The weather forecast predicts a pattern shift to a typical rainy season ‘east wind norm’ instead of the west wind pattern which we’ve experienced for the past six weeks. Starting Thursday the winds will predominately come from the east to southeast which is what Florida normally experiences during the rainy season.
Wind speeds will be ideal, reaching the 10 to 13 mph range during the midday hours. The usual thunderstorm activity will develop each afternoon and evening. And temperatures will decline slightly to the upper 80-degree range, which is always good news during the summer months — this is the one time of year that anglers prefer and welcome a moderate wind speed occurring during the better fishing periods of the day.
Barometric pressure change will not be a factor over the next 10 days, but the sun-to-cloud ratio will be ideal when the moon is overhead during the daytime. A 50-50 ratio produces plenty of fish-adjustment activity as fish move to cover during direct sunshine and away from cover during significant cloud cover.
With the 180-degree change in wind direction starting Thursday and mostly likely continuing through the remainder of the summer season, anglers can expect fish to adjust westward to follow the wind-driven food-chain. So expect the best fishing action on the windy west side of the lake as a result of the weather pattern shift.
Best Fishing Days: Friday through next Wednesday the best fishing days of the month occur. This weekend and Monday a 9-10 rating will occur during the new moon phase. The same rating will occur again during the super new moon phases of October and November.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 9:12 a.m. and solar noon occurs at 1:32 p.m. producing a feed rating of 5-6 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Daily this rating goes up by one number and tops-out at a 10-rating Sunday and Monday during the 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. hours. (Daily the overhead occurrence moves later by approximately one hour)
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 3:58 p.m. and the sunset at 8:32 p.m. producing a feed rating of 4 from 4-8 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and will increase to a 7-rating by the weekend when it harmonizes with the sunset period from 6-9 p.m. It should be noted that the high dissolved oxygen period of the day occurs during the time of day.
Prime Monthly Periods: July 17-23, strong new moon; August 1-5, full moon; August 16-21, strong new moon; August 30 – September 4, weak full moon; 14-20 strong new moon.
Seasonal Safety Alerts: Alligator mating season occurs from April through August. Males are very aggressive and will attack ‘anything’ which enters their area. Keep pets and children away from waterways. Stay alert.
We are in the season of “Lightning Strikes.” Lightning is a real threat. Anglers should have an escape plan when they fish from boat or shoreline. Never take cover under a tree, but instead select a building or vehicle. In fact, you’re better off laying down flat in an open field than to select trees as cover. If you’re caught in your boat, lay as low as possible, keep the motors in the water to act as grounds.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $250 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.20 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) schedule for the lake is, 38.25 feet for the high-level mark and 37.50 feet for the low-level mark. The low lake level parameter will be raised gradually starting July 1 and the high level parameter raised starting August 1.
The S68 Spillway Status: (Tuesday 4 a.m.) Three gates open nine inches and flowing a combined 810 cubic feet per second. Currently the lake is one inch below the maximum level of 38.25 feet.
Access Lake Istokpoga information at Istokpoga.info. SFWMD real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status and the Army Corps of Engineers’ annual graphical plot schedule links keep you informed.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com or HighlandsBassAngler.com.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are 45 Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map internet resources, and fishing philosophy and plenty of bass photos of customers and readers of this article. Personalized custom fishing package options for leisure fishermen to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and is an experienced instructor on 25 lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.