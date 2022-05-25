The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last seven days of May gives the Florida freshwater anglers two days of the last quarter moon phase and then a strong new moon phase begins Friday. The new moon occurs Monday and the lunar high point two days later. Anglers can expect excellent fishing Friday through next Wednesday.
The weather forecast predicts cloud-cover will dominate the sun today and Thursday but won’t have much rainfall and no thunderstorm activity. Fish will be away from cover as a result. Friday a rainy season pattern occurs and is forecast to remain consistent through the middle of next week. Mornings and early afternoon hours will be mostly sunny, with thunderstorm activity developing in the middle to late afternoon hours. Anglers can expect fish to be close to cover in the mornings and early afternoon hours but will see fish move away from cover in areas with heavy cloud-cover and thunderstorm activity.
The wind forecast today and Thursday promises a 13- to 15-mph easterly wind. Friday through Sunday a mostly southerly wind will occur with speeds averaging about 8 mph. Monday through next Wednesday winds will come out of the east with speeds at 8 to 10 mph.
The wind direction shift forecasted for the beginning of the day of the new moon on Monday will increase fish adjustment activity, which will result in improving the feed rating of 8 to a 9 rating. Pressure will rise slightly which will only serve to help fish to adjust upward, increasing the feed rate. The two hours before and after the overhead moon, which occurs four minutes after solar noon at 1:31 p.m. will be excellent.
For anglers who don’t usually have Monday’s free to go fishing, might I suggest using a sick-day to create a three-day weekend. This weekend…”let the healing begin.”
Best Fishing Days: Friday the wind shift to a perfect south wind with speeds in the 8 to 10 mph range. Pressure will drop just enough to trigger some fish adjustment activity during the mid to late morning hours.
Sunday through Tuesday a strong new moon will greatly improve feeding activity during the midday hours when the moon is overhead. The moon will arrive directly within the solar energy path two days after the new moon on Monday. A strong lunar effect will occur as a result, producing a feed rating in the 8 to 9 range.
The Major Fishing Periods: Today the moon is overhead at 9:52 a.m. producing a feed rating of 6 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Daily this period starts later by 42 minutes and begins to improve in feed rating starting Friday when the new moon phase, seven-day period begins. Friday a feed rating of 7 occurs from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday a rating of 8 to 9 will occur from 10:30 a.m.– 2:30 p.m. Monday, the day of the new moon, a rating of 9 will occur from 12-3:30 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 4:04 p.m. producing a feed rating of 4 and perhaps 5 from 3-5:30 p.m. Daily this period starts later by one hour and remains at the same rating until the weekend when it harmonizes with the sunset period and produces a feed rating of 6. Monday a rating of 7 will occur 6:30-9:30 p.m.
A second minor fishing period starts to occur for the early morning anglers starting Friday. The moonrise occurs at 4:44 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:31 a.m. producing a feed rating of 6 from 4-7:30 a.m. Saturday through Monday a feed rating of 7 will occur 4:30-8 a.m.
Fishing Safety News: Alligator mating season is occurring now and will continue through July. Males will be on the move and will be very aggressive and territorial. Keep children and pets away from waterways and shoreline and even swimming pool areas. Do not feed alligators and be alert at all times. Every year people are attacked and killed due to carelessness or because of illegal feeding of this Florida apex predator
Prime Monthly Periods: May 27- June 2, strong new moon; June 11-16, super full moon; June 25-30, strong new moon; July 10-16, weak super full moon; July 25-31, strong new moon; Aug. 9-14, full moon; Aug. 24-29, new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 37.83 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: One of four gates is open three inches and flowing 40 cubic feet per second. For the next eight weeks a gradual lowering of all lakes with management structures, will occur in accordance with rainfall rates and each lake’s ability to endure extreme storm events which occur from June through August.
Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum-minimum levels has been lowered to 38.25 feet and 37.5 feet. This is in preparation for the rainy season which begins on average in June. The nine-inch lake elevation-buffer is required due to the lake characteristic of filling six times faster than water can be released during extreme rain events. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage.
