The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the first full week of November gives the Florida freshwater anglers the full moon phase and ideal fall weather for the first half of the week and a low pressure system which will bring rainfall for the second half of the week.

The full moon occurs Tuesday night and a low pressure system will enter the state as the moon becomes full Tuesday night. Heavy cloud-cover and rainfall will dominate the second half of the full moon week, which is good news for daytime angler and bad news for nighttime angler. However the first half of the full moon week, today through Tuesday night, will be very good with a bright shining waxing full moon and ideal midday conditions.

