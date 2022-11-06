The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the first full week of November gives the Florida freshwater anglers the full moon phase and ideal fall weather for the first half of the week and a low pressure system which will bring rainfall for the second half of the week.
The full moon occurs Tuesday night and a low pressure system will enter the state as the moon becomes full Tuesday night. Heavy cloud-cover and rainfall will dominate the second half of the full moon week, which is good news for daytime angler and bad news for nighttime angler. However the first half of the full moon week, today through Tuesday night, will be very good with a bright shining waxing full moon and ideal midday conditions.
The wind forecast promises high winds today through Wednesday from the northeast. Today wind speeds will pick-up throughout the morning and top-out in the 15 mph range by the afternoon. Monday through Wednesday will have the same pattern but daily high speeds will reach 20 mph Thursday an east wind will produce 15 mph speeds by the early afternoon hours. Friday a 10 mph south wind will occur and a 12 mph northerly wind for next weekend as a strong high pressure system enters the state.
Tuesday night a low pressure system from the north will drop atmospheric pressure from 30.07 in hg to 29.74 in hg by Thursday morning. A 0.12 in hg drop occurs Tuesday night through Wednesday midday and another 0.20 in hg drop by Thursday midday. Fish therefore will be on the move deeper, so be expecting fish to be moving away from shoreline feeding areas and heading toward open water deeper feeding grounds Wednesday through Friday.
Today fish will be in shoreline feeding areas as pressure rises throughout the day today with continued pressure rise occurring until Monday’s midday hours. Winds will be a challenge coming out of the east today and northeast on Monday and Tuesday but fish will be biting due to a moderately strong full moon phase.
We have been experiencing rising water temperatures over the past week or so but this trend will end starting Wednesday. A 10-degree cold front will drop water temperatures at the top end of the ideal water temperature range for fish to feed at will. I don’t expect another warm trend for this fall season. Anglers can now expect fish to feed at the highest annual rates of the year and will continue to do so until the first serious cold front drops water temperatures into the 60-degree range.
Best Fishing Days: With the full moon occurring Tuesday night, Monday through Wednesday will be the best fishing days of the week and of the month. The moon will shine brightly Monday and Tuesday nights but will have some cloud cover. Wednesday night will have heavy cloud cover. So nighttime fishing will be good to very good Tuesday and Wednesday nights which will mean less midday feeders 12 hours later. The midday bites will still be very good never the less Monday through Wednesday and remain very good on Thursday due to Wednesday’s nights heavy cloud cover.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 10:50 a.m. and solar noon at 12:08 p.m. producing a feed rating of 5 from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by 45 minutes and increases in feed rating by one number. Tuesday a rating will top-out at 7 to 7.5 and will occur from 11 a.m.– 2 p.m. Wednesday the feed rating will begin to decrease one number daily. Friday a feed rating of 4 to 5 will occur from 2-4:30 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moon is overhead at 11:22 p.m. and will produce a feed rating of 4 from 10 p.m.–1 a.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by 45 and increases in feed rating by one number. Tuesday night the full overhead moon will occur at 12:08 a.m. and produce a feed rating will top-out at 6 to 7 from 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. Wednesday the feed rating will begin to decrease by one number daily. By Friday a rating of 3 to 4 will occur 1:30–3:30 a.m.
A second minor fishing period occurs today when the moonrise occur at 4:42 p.m. and the sunset at 5:38 p.m. producing a feed rating of 4 to 5 from 3:30–6:30 p.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by 30 minutes and will produce a feed rating of 4.
A third minor fishing periods occurs today when the moonset occurs at 4:49 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:40 a.m. producing a feed rating of 3 to 4 from 4-7:30 a.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by one hour and improves to a 5 rating Monday and Tuesday mornings. Wednesday the rating drops to 4 from 7-9 a.m. and will remain the same for the remainder of the week.
Prime Monthly Periods: Nov. 6-10, weak full moon; Nov. 21-24, very weak new moon; Dec. 5-9, weak full moon; Dec. 22-24, very weak new moon; Jan.4-8, medium-strength full moon; Jan. 19-23, weak super new moon; Feb. 2-7, medium-strength full moon; Feb. 18-22, medium strength super new moon.
The lake level is at 39.37 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are open eight inches and flowing a combined total of 760 cubic feet per second. Istokpoga's current seasonal maximum-minimum levels are 39.50 feet and 39 feet respectively. The minimum level will be lowered gradually over the next six weeks to 38.50 feet.
