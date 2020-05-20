The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the third week of May gives anglers the new moon which occurs Friday and a rainy season summer weather pattern. All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy the best fishing days of May over the next six days as the moon arrives at an orbit position which interferes at the highest level with earth’s solar energy on Monday.
The highest feed rating of the month occurs Thursday through Saturday due to the moon becoming new on Friday. A 7-rating will occur during these three days. And since the moon will have a very strong positive affect due to its relative orbit-position to the sun and earth, Monday through to the end of the month anglers can expect a 5-6 rating during the daily major periods.
The weather forecast has changed from a spring pattern to a rainy season pattern. Anglers can expect an easterly to southerly wind dominating most days each week. Today a medium west wind will occur followed by a weak west wind Thursday which will switch to a weak southeasterly wind for Friday. For the weekend a perfect fishing easterly wind of seven to ten mph will occur.
All next week a 10 to 13 mph easterly wind will prevail with little change in pressure so anglers can expect fish to move daily in a distinguishable unchanging pattern triggered by a strong moon effect during the major periods which will occur on the sunrise and sunset periods.
Best Fishing Days: With the new moon occurring Friday, Thursday through Saturday will be excellent days to be on the water. And if the current weather forecast is accurate, Thursday will be the best of this three-day period due to above-average upward barometric pressure movement. Starting tonight during the sunset atmospheric pressure will begin to rise and continuing until Friday’s solar noon period, but the main pressure rise period occurs Thursday.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 11:55 a.m. and solar noon occurs at 1:22 p.m. which will create a feed rating of 6-7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 45 minutes and increases to a 7-rating for Thursday through Saturday. Sunday the moon is overhead at 3:06 p.m. which will produce a 5-6 rating from 12-4 p.m. The remainder of next week a 5-rating will occur as this period moves later daily by one hour.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 5:26 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:34 a.m. and the second minor period’s moonset occurs at 6:28 p.m. and the sunset at 8:11 p.m. Therefore during the hours of 5-9 there will be a feed rating of 5-6 for both periods. And daily the morning period moves later by 30 minutes and the evening period by one hour. The rating will remain unchanged for the evening period but the morning period will see a slight uptick in rating for the weekend.
Prime Monthly Periods: June 2-8, full moon; June 18-24, new moon; July 2-8, full moon; July 17-23 new moon; Aug. 1-5 full moon; July 16-21, new moon.
Seasonal Safety Alert: Alligator mating season occurs from April through August. Males are very aggressive and will attack ‘anything’ which enters their area. And since we can’t see them much of the time, an ambush attack is common. Keep pets and children away from waterways. Stay aware. If you hear what sounds like a bullfrog croaking, it’s a female calling her male to defend her from….you. He comes in stealth…hot. Stay alert and move far away quickly.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.36 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) schedule for the lake is, 39.25 feet for the high-level mark and 38 feet for the low-level mark. Both lake level parameters will be gradually lowered to 38.25 feet for a high and 37.50 feet for a low, in preparation for hurricane season which starts June 1.
The S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) One gate are open 7 inches and flowing 110 cubic feet per second.
Access Lake Istokpoga information at Istokpoga.info. SFWMD real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status and the Army Corps of Engineers’ annual graphical plot schedule links keep you informed.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
