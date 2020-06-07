The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the first full week of June gives anglers the end of the full moon phase. The full moon phase has been clouded-over since it started last Wednesday which has caused the midday underfoot period to be very good. This trend will continue today and Monday during the early morning and early afternoon periods.
The weather forecast predicts ideal fishing wind speeds starting Monday and there will be above-average atmospheric pressure rise during morning hours. Fish will be moving up and into shoreline shallow feeding areas during the early morning moonset period and the early afternoon underfoot period.
Best Fishing Days: Today and Monday the full moon effect will cause better-than-average fishing and Monday morning during the moonset period there will be above-average atmospheric pressure rise which will trigger fish to feed in the shallows.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 2:50 p.m. and solar noon at 1:25 p.m. which will create a feed rating of 5-6 from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and decreases in feed rating to a 4-5 rating by the midweek.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 8:07 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:29 a.m. which will create a feed rating of 4-5 from 6-9 a.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and remain at the 4-5 rating.
Prime Monthly Periods: June 18-24, new moon; July 2-8, full moon; July 17-23, new moon; Aug. 1-5, full moon; Aug. 16-21, new moon.
New at HighlandsBassAngler.com: On the Fishing Forecast blog page, where this article is published Sunday and Wednesday mornings, I'll be providing bonus content throughout the week consisting of updated fishing information to help put more fish on your line. Access advice and facts relative to the current fishing conditions on days I believe will be better than average.
Seasonal Safety Alerts: Alligator mating season occurs from April through August. Males are very aggressive and will attack ‘anything’ which enters their area. Keep pets and children away from waterways. Stay alert.
We now enter the season of “Lightning Strikes”. Lightning is a real threat for Florida anglers during the rainy season. Anglers should have an escape plan when they fish from boat or shoreline. Never take cover under a tree, but instead select a building or vehicle. In fact, you’re better off laying down flat in an open field than to select trees as cover.
If you’re caught in your boat, lay as low as possible, keep the motors in the water to act as grounds. But better yet, use a cell phone app which will alert you to lightning threats as storms develop overhead or nearby. And know your escape time to a safe place of cover from where you’re fishing. Time the escape plan and abandon fishing as early as possible…be smart and plan for ‘worst case scenarios’
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $250 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a 'Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake' quote.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.25 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) schedule for the lake is, 38.25 feet for the high-level mark and 37.50 feet for the low-level mark. The low lake level parameter will be raised gradually starting July 1 and the high level parameter raised starting August 1.
The S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) Three gates are open an average of 1.5 feet, flowing a combined 1,200 cubic feet per second. Currently the lake is 1.5 inches below the maximum level of 38.25 feet.
Access Lake Istokpoga information at Istokpoga.info. SFWMD real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status and the Army Corps of Engineers’ annual graphical plot schedule links keep you informed.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are 45 Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map internet resources, and fishing philosophy and plenty of bass photos of customers and readers of this article. Personalized custom fishing package options for leisure fishermen to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and is an experienced instructor on 25 lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.