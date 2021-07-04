The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the first week of July gives the Florida freshwater anglers the best fishing week of the month and the first named storm of the season. All fishing factors considered, the storm will have no effect worth being concerned about other than a 30 mph wind on Tuesday — typical rainy season tropical storm, which we are greatly thankful for. Fishing will be the same regardless…so get prepared for some excellent fishing on Monday and Thursday through Saturday this week.
The new moon occurs Friday and the moon arrives directly into the solar energy path Thursday which will create a 9 to 10 feed rating for Thursday through Saturday. It should be noted that the moon’s orbit point on Monday will be at its furthest distance position from earth — lunar apogee. However, it’s the moon’s interruption of solar energy which produces wildlife and fish adjustment activity, which translates into a higher feed rate.
The weather forecast, in case you somehow missed the thousands of hyped-up doomsday forecasts on your phones and televisions…..in reality does “Not” predict anything more than a 30 mph wind from the south southeast on Tuesday. Atmospheric pressure will ‘not’ drop (as is always the case during a true hurricane or serious tropical storm) any more than 0.06 In Hg and will rise by the same increment later each day. Rainfall will be ‘average’ and cloud-cover won’t be as bad as it was two weeks ago.
So make plans to go fishing this week. But don’t fish on Tuesday unless you know your limitations and abilities in volatile weather. I’ve fished in 30 mph plus winds several times over the past 17 years and always had above-average results. However, I had mastered the skills to navigate very rough water (three foot waves on Istokpoga, Kissimmee and Okeechobee) and understood the fine lines between safe boating and unsafe boating.
The first five years I fished here in Florida, I averaged 300 days a year on the water…and learned what Florida high winds were all about.
So….don’t go fishing Tuesday unless you positively know you have already mastered the techniques and strategies to safely navigate a boat in very challenging conditions. And if you do go fishing Tuesday know your boats limitations as well as your own. If you haven’t practiced in high waves, don’t go fishing on the windy side of the lake. Stay on the leeward side and play it safe.
Big weather produces big catches. When high winds occur, fish adjustment activity occurs at a high rate too. Big bass will position themselves in the pathways smaller fish use in order to be where the food is being driven. The challenge for the angler is…can your boat and you easily handle the three foot plus rollers, while putting the bait where it needs to be. Boating the fish after getting her to the side is not easily accomplished. Having healthy sea-legs is essential. Be honest with yourself and play accordingly. A good angler knows his limitations.
Check your bilge pumps and wear flotation vests. Keep your phone in a water proof bag tethered to your belt. And for the record, I always fished along windy shoreline vegetation areas, where if an overboard event were to occur….standing up to get back into the boat would be easy to accomplish.
Best Fishing Days: Thursday through Saturday a very strong new moon will occur and produce a 9 to 10 rating during the midday hours. The tropical storm with 30 mph south winds on Tuesday will not negatively affect fishing Thursday through Saturday. If anything, Sunday’s fishing will probably be better because of a better sun to cloud ratio of 50-50 percent as the storm moves north.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 9:18 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:35 a.m. producing a feed rating of 5 to 6 from 7-10 a.m. Daily this period moves later by 40 minutes and increases in feed rating by one number daily until Thursday when it tops-out during a very strong new moon at a 9 to 10 rating one day before the new moon on Friday.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 3:59 p.m. and solar noon at 1:30 p.m. producing a feed rating of 3 to 4 from 1-4:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and increases by a half number and tops-out at a 6 rating during the second half of the week, when it occurs during the sunset period.
Safety Notices: Alligators are in mating season right now. Big males are very territorial and will guard their mates and the areas they select. Be on high alert. Males will force smaller males out of lakes and into areas gators don’t usually inhabit. So guard your children and pets. And…don’t feed the gators, it’s illegal and very foolish.
Lightning is a serious concern during the rainy season. The rules of dealing with lightning are, never take cover under trees, instead select vehicles and buildings. If caught in your boat on the lake, lay as low as you can and keep your motors in the water to act as grounds. Always preplan an escape route and know the time it takes to get to a place of safety from the areas you’re fishing.
Prime Monthly Periods: July 7-12, very strong new moon; July 22-26, moderate strength full moon; Aug. 5-10, strong new moon; Aug. 19-24 weak full moon.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 38.22 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are open six inches and flowing a combined 600 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 38.25 feet and the minimum low level 37.50 feet. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
