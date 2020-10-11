The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second full week of October gives anglers the best fishing days of the month. A moderately strong super new moon occurs Friday. A high pressure cold front arrives Friday night, plus the forecast promises bright sunshine Monday through the end of the week.
All fishing factors considered; anglers can’t go wrong putting in the effort this week. Bright sunny days produce high oxygen rates in feeding areas along shorelines. A perfect fishing wind is forecasted all week, which will also enhance fishing efforts. And the new moon although occurring within 24 hours of arriving at the orbit perigee, will not be in the direct solar energy line to earth. Therefore the inference rate will be at about 50 percent.
The greatest solar lunar case scenario occurs when a new moon occurs during the orbit perigee and when the moon is in the direct energy path of the sun rays toward earth. This Friday about half the moon will block or interfere with the solar energy path to earth. Therefore the highest feed rating will be a seven rating.
The higher the rate of lunar interference, the greater the rate of ‘fish adjustment activity.’ And the greater the adjustment activity, the greater the feeding activity. Energy expended necessitates energy replenishment, i.e. food consumption.
The wind forecast promises the perfect fishing wind, which means speeds of 8 to 12 mph. Here in Florida, the perfect wind direction is southerly because it almost always means a significant change in weather patterns and atmospheric pressure change. If the forecast is correct, next weekend a moderate to strong northerly wind will produce a 0.20 In Hg atmospheric pressure rise starting Friday night and topping-out by Saturday’s sunset period.
Anytime pressure rises by 0.20 In Hg or greater, fish ‘must’ adjust upward until swim bladders have time to adjust. Saturday, all day, fish will be on the move to the shallows. Yes it will be windy and wave action challenging, but to those who persevere and master bait presentation in these conditions, will greatly increases their chances of landing a fish of a lifetime.
The wise anglers always makes sure his boat has more than adequate bilge capability….and a strong starting battery.
Best Fishing Days: Wednesday through Sunday the super new moon, a high pressure cold front and a bright sunny weather forecast will produce excellent feeding activity.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 8:45 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:24 a.m. producing a 4-5 rating from 7:30-9:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and increases in feed rating a half number. I’ve listed this period as the major period even though it is during the low dissolved oxygen period of the day, because starting Monday bright sunny mornings are forecast, which will start the photosynthesis early in the morning during the development of a super new moon which occurs Friday.
I’m betting the strong lunar effect plus the bright sunny conditions early, will trigger the major feeding migration activity of the day. This feeding trend will become greater as this week advances with a 7-rating or better on Thursday through Saturday. It should be noted that if indeed a cold front arrives late Friday night and Saturday that fish will feed even heavier due to dropping water temperatures.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 3:46 p.m. and the sunset at 7 p.m. producing a feed rating of 3-4 from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 45 minutes and increases in feed rating by a half number. It is entirely possible that this period equals the major period in feed rating. Due to bright sunny days forecasted all this week, fish will be feeding in the oxygen rich areas of the feeding grounds…especially in the shallow lakes.
Prime Monthly Periods: Oct. 13-19, super new moon; Oct. 28-Nov. 3, weak full moon; Nov. 12-18, super new moon; Nov. 27- Dec. 2, weak full moon; Dec. 11-16, strong new moon; Dec. 27-News Years Day, weak full moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.38 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) lake-level schedule is 39.40 feet for the high-level mark, and 38.50 feet for the low-level mark. The low lake level parameter will be gradually raised to 39 feet and the high level to 39.5 feet, by Oct. 15.
The S68 Spillway Status: (Yesterday morning 4 a.m.) Three gates are open 12 inches, flowing a combined 1020 cubic feet per second. Currently the lake is at the maximum level of 39.40 feet.
Lake Istokpoga information can be accessed at Istokpoga.info. Check SFWMD real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status and the Army Corps of Engineers’ annual graphical plot schedule.
