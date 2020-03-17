SEBRING — Just like voting in today’s presidential preference primary, readers cast their ballots for 2019 Best of Highlands Awards a few months ago. The annual banquet and award ceremony was held at Seven Sebring Raceway Hotel on Saturday night. Tickets sold out fast for the event as over 350 people dressed to the nines to find out who the winners were.
Vice President and Group Publisher for D-R Media Tim Smolarick was the emcee for the evening. Erin Sena belted out an a capella version of “This Girl is on Fire” to kick off the special event. A delicious meal and dessert was served as friends caught up with each other and made new acquaintances.
The moment everyone awaited came with the presentation of the coveted Best of Highlands awards. Some 200 plaques were awarded to business leaders who have provided products and services in support of the community.
“The Highlands News-Sun thinks it is important that our readers play an active role in the selection of the ‘Best’ in Highlands County,” Smolarick said. “We continue to do this huge undertaking each year because it is important for local businesses to know that they are most appreciated by our readers for going above and beyond the expectations of our readers. Additionally these folks who work so hard every day, deserve a night of recognition and we feel we are delivering as we keep outgrowing venues.”
One of the most prestigious and highly sought-after awards is the Best Business of the Year award and it was awarded to Chen Dental.
“We look at several factors when we select the business of the year award. Chen Dental’s active role in the community was the factor that pushed them to the top of the list this year,” Smolarick said.
“It’s an honor to receive the 2019 Business of the Year Award from the community,” Dr. William Chen said. “ Our team is grateful for the recognition and looks forward to serving Highlands County and the surrounding areas. We are committed to supporting the level of care that we know our community deserves, We thank you again and will continue to work alongside many of the other businesses recognized that night.”
For the second year in a row, the large trophy for Most Enthusiastic, was given to The Manor at Lake Jackson. The pom-poms and kazoos and cheers made it evident why the memory care staff was chosen for the award.
“By far, the highlight of this night was the attendance. Our attendees were both warm and gracious and as always very enthusiastic as we progressed through the night,” Smolarick said. “This awards banquet won’t soon be forgotten.”