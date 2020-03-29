SEBRING — As a rule of thumb, it is best to not assume. However, when it comes to COVID-19, health officials are saying it is safer to assume everyone has coronavirus than it is assuming they are infection free.
Emergency room doctor Cary Pigman is working on the front-lines of the coronavirus at AdventHealth and as a Representative in the Florida House of Representatives. Pigman told the Highlands News-Sun on Friday that the numbers reported by officials are not correct as there is a “lag time” in the reporting. Cases only get reported if testing is done.
“There are more than five (cases), Pigman said. “I have had contact with them.”
Pigman said the number of cases that are actually out there could be 3 to 10 times higher than the reported number from official sources.
“Because there are not enough test kits, we cannot test everyone,” Pigman said. “Every shift I see several young people with a runny nose or sore throat and fever. I tell them to assume they have it and go home and self-isolate for 14 days.”
There is no specific therapy for coronavirus and it gets better on its own in most young healthy people, just like rhinovirus and other viruses, Pigman said on social media. He urged those with symptoms, even minimal, to self isolate because those with even minimal symptoms can produce severe cases in others with underlying health issues. People who are immunocompromised or undergoing cancer treatment should not be around others at all, he said.
Pigman urged everyone to stay away from nursing homes and assisted living facilities in order to keep the residents safe and the visitors.
Pigman likened COVID-19 to a cold virus that is passed around the office at work, only worse.
Pigman would not hazard a guess as to how long it will be until we level off in Highlands County or in the state. He jokingly said he was not smart enough to say but he hoped Trump’s prediction of Easter was right.
“I like to be hopeful, so, if I said a year or something, that would be depressing. There will be a time when things will get better.”
He also said he agrees with Florida Gov. DeSantis on not closing down the state and letting the counties handle any closures. He said in the Heartland it is impractical and the return on the closures would not be enough to warrant it.
“It would be different if this was New York City,” Pigman said.