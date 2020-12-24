The latest published meeting of the county commissioner’s included a report from the county emergency manager regarding COVID-19 facts for our favorite Florida county. It ended with this quaint advice for protection at Christmas parties for an airborne virus: wash your hands, disinfect surfaces and use hand sanitizer! What? Is that it? Who are we afraid of offending? No further comments reported if any of the commissioners said anything.
How about these options: No Christmas parties or small, 10 or fewer guests at parties, and social distancing and face masks?
It’s no wonder that Highlands County COVID-19 cases and deaths are at epidemic levels. The average U.S. deaths per 100,000 is 96. For our favorite county it is 180. What say we all, that’s all of us, work together to rid ourselves of this epidemic?
Ray Dorn
Sebring