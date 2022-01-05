“All things in moderation,” the saying goes, but can one have too much resilience? Looking back on such an unprecedented year, we’re not too sure about that.
Like improved hearing and balance, resilience can make a significant difference in quality of life — after all, it reflects an invaluable ability to adapt to, recover from, or withstand challenges, change, and adversity.
As your audiology team, we’ve some tips for building resilience in your life. For today, the new year, and beyond, keep these five steps in mind:
Remember You’re Not Alone
If you’ve felt somewhat disconnected in these times, that’s not uncommon. Challenges such as the pandemic have upended the way we live, work, and play. Newer norms can feel uncomfortable. Drawing strength from the knowledge that others share your experiences can make a difference.
Gain Empowerment Through Preparation
If you wear hearing technology, it’s probably no surprise that a little maintenance goes a long way toward helping you stay engaged. Regular DIY care, supplies such as extra batteries and wax guards, and periodic clean and checks with our team can help you feel prepared for anything life brings.
Think Total Wellness
Hearing and Equilibrium plays an important role in overall wellness, which in turn plays a role in resilience. Did you know? Ears and eyes work together to help you perceive the world. Conversely, hearing loss is linked to cognitive decline, heart disease, isolation, and other issues, so protect your hearing health. Equilibrium difficulties put you at risk for falls which affect your quality of life.
Commit to Learning
Learning not only stimulates the brain but supports resilience. It also supports better hearing, especially when learning more about your existing hearing device’s helpful features and capabilities — streaming, for example — that can help you communicate confidently and navigate your world. Knowing if your equilibrium difficulties stem from your ear or indicate another unrelated medical condition only puts your health back in your hands.
Reach Out for Help
Expanding and tapping into your network of support, including friends, family, and neighbors, can help fortify your resilience. Count on our audiology team as part of that important network, letting us know how we can help!
Has it been a while since your last hearing or equilibrium evaluation or technology clean and check? Please don’t wait. Contact Central Florida Hearing Services at 863-658-4874 or www.centralflhearing.com to book a comprehensive evaluation today. Addressing your issues now can make a difference in your quality of life now and in the future.