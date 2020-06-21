This home is located at 2512 N. Labelle Road in Avon Park. It is priced at $424,900 and is listed with The Elliott Team with Keller Williams Realty.
This incredible custom-built four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath Cracker Box style home is nestled on almost two acres of land. It is truly your own slice of paradise. The property has awesome curb appeal with a lush lawn, superb landscaping, attractive dormer windows and metal roof and, of course, the coveted wrap around style porch. Parking is no problem here with the attached oversized three-car garage plus tons of driveway parking. There is covered RV parking too.
Enter the home through the screened, brick paver front porch — perfect for a few Cracker Barrel rocking chairs and front porch swing. Once inside, you will quickly notice the soaring two-story high living room with hardwood floors and stunning solid surface gourmet kitchen. Tons of cabinet and counter space and an island every chef dreams about. Gorgeous green cabinets are accented with crown molding, glass tiled back splash, stainless steel appliances, vegetable sink and more. The island is perfect for meal prep and entertaining. In addition to all of the cabinets — there is a big pantry too.
There is tons of character throughout this home with awesome built-ins, second floor catwalk, French doors and more.
The first floor master bedroom has a huge on-suite complete with his and her sinks, large garden soaking tub, walk-in shower and closet. Need a home office? No problem; large bonus room just off the master would be perfect.
The family room/sitting room features French doors to the wrap around porch. The big dining room has plenty of room for large family meals or hosting the holidays. There is lots of natural light with big picture windows and French doors throughout.
The wrap around porch has a large portion screened and a portion that overlooks the pool and the property. Beat the Florida heat in style with your very own 14-by-30-foot caged in-ground swimming pool.
There are three large bedrooms and a full bath upstairs.
Lots of storage space throughout this home. Spacious indoor laundry room could also double as a butler’s pantry. Plenty of room for an additional fridge; there are cabinets (same as kitchen) and a sink. Over 3,200 square feet of living space.
This home is located at 2512 N. Labelle Road in Avon Park and is being offered for $424,900 by The Elliott Team at Keller Williams Realty. Call Mandy at 863-273-2861 or Norm at 863-443-0480.