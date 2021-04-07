LAKE PLACID — The Better Living Community Center of Lake Placid (BLCC) has successfully run health and wellness programs over the last 12 years in partnership with AdventHealth Lake Placid. Plans to further its mission of promoting health in the community in 2021 start with a program for depression and anxiety recovery, according to BLCC chairman Antonio Roa, M.D.
Are you or your loved ones suffering from depression or anxiety? There is hope! The Nedley Depression and Anxiety Recovery Program (NDARP) offers solutions. Not only will you learn how to identify depression and anxiety and their causes, you will also enhance your energy levels, sleep quality, mood, relationships and emotional intelligence.
“For Highlands County residents who enrolled in NDARP the previous two years,” Roa said, “this community-based solution has proved true for a 70-75% decrease in depression and anxiety scores.”
This comprehensive program is worth 1.4 CEU credits, providing positive thinking techniques, nutritional education, and much more to increase brain function, manage stress, live above loss, and achieve peak mental performance.
Come to a free introductory DVD presentation at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, or Thursday, April 22, at the Better Living Community Center, 22 E. Phoenix St., Lake Placid, Florida. For more information, or to register call 863-840-1125. Get your life back.