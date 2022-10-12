Betty J. Houck
Betty Jane Houck was a caring wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. She left the world peacefully on Sept. 24, 2022. She was born to Andrea S. Jacobsen and Harlan A. Buelow on June 10, 1928.
After graduating from high school in Owatonna, Minnesota, she and her sister, Margo, traveled to Miami, Florida where she met her husband, Courtney C. Houck. They had one son, Harlan “Chip” J. Houck.
Betty was a very talented lady. She was an accomplished seamstress, baker, and community volunteer. She enjoyed crafts and loved entertaining her friends. She and her husband, Courtney, were long-time members of Pinecrest Golf Club. Betty loved spending time in the kitchen, and she used her delicious baking skills to benefit others. Homemade cookies and breads often found their way to the Florida Hospital where she volunteered. The Boys and Girls Club of Highlands County also benefitted from Betty’s generosity and work on the board. Betty was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Avon Park where she would gather her friends to paint and clean. When Betty arrived at a church meeting, her arms were full of homemade delights.
Betty leaves behind her nieces, Teresa Von Ruden (Pete), Marcie Cook (Jim), and Susan Knopik (John); nephew, Michael Nechanicky (Connie); and many grand nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church of Avon Park, Florida, on Oct. 19, 2022 beginning at 11 a.m. Contributions in Betty’s memory can be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Highlands County or to the First United Methodist Church of Avon Park.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.
