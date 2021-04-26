Does it seem like people have gotten unhinged?
Have they driven more aggressively? Been brusque or just outright rude?
If you’ve seen it, you’re not alone. I’ve seen it, too.
It happens in times of crisis, and we’ve had a few crises in this past year.
We’ve had a pandemic that overturned all of our lives with untimely deaths and economic struggle, civil rights unrest after the death of a man by a police officer and several similar situations, and a divisive election year culminating in rioters attacking Congress.
A week before that riot, we rented a movie called “Unhinged.” A woman having a bad day has a less-then-friendly encounter with a man in traffic. He goes into a murder spree, targeting her and everyone she knows.
Spoiler alert: She and her son survive. Why did he do this? During the opening credits we see him in a truck, taking off his wedding ring, burning matches to his fingertips, then invading a couple’s house with a hatchet and gas can.
As he leaves, the house is burning. He just killed his ex-wife and her man.
The actor describes the character as dead inside, soulless, a role he found extremely difficult to play. As you watch, you wonder how many are that close to a rampage.
Imagine minding your business in traffic, or at a supermarket. Have you had someone preach at you about “no need for masks,” crowding you in a store that promotes social distancing?
The encounter should end when you say, “Thanks,” or “Goodbye,” right? If not, do you call management, or a police officer?
I’ve seen and heard a lot of things as a journalist. I’ve written about road rage, but I’ve also written about peaceful protest. I’ve covered politics, which sometimes gets unhinged.
I’ve written about people who came close to killing one or several others. One succeeded.
I’ve learned “you just can’t make this stuff up.” News is strange enough on its own.
My family watched in horror as videos showed a mob attacking Capitol Hill. In 30 years, the closest thing in my memory was the Los Angeles riot after a jury acquitted police officers in the Rodney King beating.
This week, an officer accused of killing another was found guilty. No riots, not even celebrations. People told me they were relieved.
Meanwhile, with the pandemic not yet over, I learned, or been reminded of other things.
Patience and empathy — concern for others whose situations you may never face — solve everything.
Trust, whether in each other, safety protocols, a vaccine, the justice system or our creator goes a long way.
It may even keep us from getting unhinged, or might help get us “re-hinged.”
It’s worth a try.
Phil Attinger is a staff writer for the Highlands News-Sun. Contact him by email at phil.attinger@highlandsnewssun.com