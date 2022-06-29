LAKE PLACID — Be very careful if you go online to rent booth space at the annual Lake Placid Caladium Festival & Car & Bike Show.
Number one: The booths are sold out.
Number two: The Lake Placid Caladium Festival is at caladiumfestival.org.
Number three: Make sure you’re on the right page.
Lake Placid chamber officials received a phone call from a woman who had sent $60 via Paypal to a caladium festival Facebook page. The caller thought she was getting a booth to sell her wares in Lake Placid, but the Facebook page was for another caladium festival somewhere.
“She was on Facebook and saw someone had a caladium festival event, she messaged them how she could become a vendor, and they sent her a bogus application,” said Lake Placid Chamber administrative assistant Nicole Shrout. “She ‘Paypaled’ her $60 to be a vendor, but it could have been in Australia or something.”
The woman called the chamber after realizing her mistake. She canceled the Paypal payment so nothing was lost, but the chamber wants everyone to be careful.
“She said it was an event for caladiums in Australia. She was probably not even looking at our event,” Shrout said.
In fact, there are any number of caladium and plant festivals advertising online, but the Lake Placid chamber caladium website is https://www.caladiumfestival.org.
By the way, the festival is July 29-31 and the Bike Show is July 30.
The chamber’s phone number is 863-465-4331.