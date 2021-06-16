The mind is the key to awakening the body. Recently, watching Championship Boxing, a very precise dangerous sport that requires a lifestyle of conditioning, practice and dedication, a 33-year-old took up the challenge to regain a national title. Generally speaking, a boxer hits his or her physical prime between the ages of 28 and 35. However, there are a handful of boxers who are no doubt special in the sense that they defy all logic and actually get better with age.
These special boxers use their technique and skill to make up for their physical decline. The older they get, the smarter and more experienced they become as they use their experience to beat younger, physically stronger opponents ( Evolve Daily, 2021).
Unlike boxing champs, yoga does not take a toll on the body but focuses the mind on breaking through mental/physical limitations imposed by learned and habitual non-thinking lifestyle practices. Yoga is a journey and exploration into new awareness to break limitations.
As the ladies pictured from the YMCA yoga class, “form” is one of the challenges in performing each posture to loosen tight muscles/tissues with a goal of greater flexibility for enhanced oxygenation of the blood. With the challenge of moving the body in ways that may be difficult to break limiting factors such as years of ingrained past muscle memory, each person gains personal insight through diligence, patience and dedication to progress with awareness to their own internal workings.
Part of yoga practice is concentration on holding each posture for several deep breaths, as the body adjusts flexibility to maintain a new posture. There is a great sense of accomplishment when small gains of breaking through limitations are achieved. The mind imprints a new conscious awareness each time a posture is initiated, held and repeated. In a yoga class, each person inspires the other person for inspiration and encouragement.
Today’s posture is “Ustrasana” or “Camel Pose.” Practicing “Camel Pose” helps relieve lower back pain while stretching the front of the body, including the hip flexors and psoas muscle, the muscle that connects the torso to the legs (Master Class, 2021). In this pose, alignment is essential. The tailbone is slowly pushed in toward the naval and tightens the pelvic area as the lower abs are lifted to give more space for the spine to ascend, curve up and back. In order to make the pose more comfortable to practice, take three deep breaths before attempting to lengthen and curve the back while expanding the chest. The yoga practitioners in the picture are doing various stages of “Camel Pose.”
This posture is considered a base pose to boost energy, hence, it can be included in flow yoga sequences that involve the lower/middle/upper back. The core abdominals are especially strengthened in combination with the neck and psoas.
The posture can be practiced in various modifications until the body aligns more easily into a curve. “ Camel Pose” is often part of Iyengar yoga sequences which stresses correct form for the most benefit. When you begin to practice “Camel,” be patient and allow the body to awaken and release tension. It is a great pose to incorporate into any yoga practice. You will feel a gradual release of the back to improve overall posture and feel greater flexion in everyday movements.
Think of yoga as a life journey and exploration to ”Realization.” Practice yoga in all activities.