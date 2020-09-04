Anyone who wonders about the presence of bias in reporting needs to look no further than the AP report on Tuesday night’s Republican national convention, printed on page A4 of our Tuesday Highlands News-Sun. The article was printed under the headline “Republican Convention showcases rising stars, dark warnings.”
The writer's distortion of the convention speakers’ motivation, the characterization of their intent to deceive, their accusation of “racist undertones” and their charge that “a parade of fellow Republicans misrepresented Biden's agenda through the evening,” along with their labeling of Trump’s campaign as “a presidential contest that he's losing” all add up to a column that should've been published on the opinion page and not given the dignity of being presented as “news.”
Shame on our fine editorial staff for reproducing “fake news” in an otherwise reputable paper.
Gerald Webber
Sebring