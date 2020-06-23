In response to "Opinions aren't facts" on Wednesday, June 17th Your View, following are just a few facts vs the writer's opinions.
Under Trump's presidency in 3 1/2 years amidst unbelievable partisan politics fighting him daily.
- Lowest unemployment in decades
- Lowest Hispanic and African American unemployment in U.S. history
- Prison reform for African Americans, lauded by the true African American clergy
- Accomplished tough negotiations with China and North Korea
- Is bringing manufacturing jobs back to U.S. when previous POTUS said they were gone forever
- Forced NATO allies to pay their fair share thus reducing U.S. majority contribution
- Is building a border wall to prevent illegal immigration — which Clinton and Obama said was necessary prior to Trump's election and now state it is not necessary.
These are just a few of the facts President Trump has been able to do in 3 1/2 years. Just think what he can do in an eight-year period. Our economy was booming prior to COVID-19 and it will return when COVID-19 regulations and restrictions are relaxed.
As a business person, President Trump has succeeded where years of politics as usual has failed.
"Unqualified and self-serving elitist"? I think you misspoke and are referring to the previous POTUS who has great oratorical skills and did an excellent job of talking the talk, but could not walk the walk. (Ex: If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor.) More importantly, over eight years he did nothing to curb racism in our society.
When you present nothing but faults and ignore accomplishments, that is biased opinion and not facts.
Dianne Haskins
Lake Placid