Bicycle caroling coming to your Placid Lakes street

LAKE PLACID – If you see people riding bicycles and hear singing outside your house Thursday afternoon, it’s OK.
That will be Larry Landress and his fellow Placid Lakes residents taking the “pedal to the metal” in Christmas caroling. It’s the first time he and fellow Placid Lakes Home & Property Owners Association members have taken to two- and three-wheelers to bring the sound of the season to the beneficent community.
“I raised my hand at the homeowners’ association and asked about a Christmas float and they said, ‘You be in charge of that,’” Landress said, laughing. “It’s the Christmas season, people are still kind of locked in their homes, so I thought it would be good to take caroling music to them.”
Landress and other residents (he delivered mail for decades in the Lake Placid area) have a tradition of riding bicycles every Saturday at 4 p.m., so it was only natural to combine cycling with the centuries-old caroling tradition.
“We will meet Thursday at 4 p.m. and ride along the canal neighborhoods, known as the ‘Fruit Section’ – where roads are named Lime, Lemon, Cumquat and Loquat. He wants to hit homes along Lake August and other places where people can’t get out of their houses and hear Christmas joy,” Landress said.
The plan is to perform caroling and get exercise while bicycling an “easy five miles,” Landress said. If you know of anyone who can use some good Christmas songs, call Landress at 434-981-4099.