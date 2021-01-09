AVON PARK — An unidentified man, 39, of Sebring, died in a bicycle crash with a sedan-type vehicle on Thursday about 6:20 p.m. The driver of the sedan did not have any injuries.
The Florida Highway Patrol gave limited details in a press release on Friday. In 2020, FHP changed its policy and does not give out names of those involved in wrecks until the supervisors have all signed off on the final report. The process can take several months.
According to the FHP report, the sedan, driven by a 27-year-old female from Haines City, was traveling eastbound on West Stryker Road, approaching North Oleander Drive. Meanwhile, a bicyclist was also traveling eastbound on the same road. The front of the sedan “collided” with the bicyclist.
The sedan stopped in the east lane and into the shoulder of West Stryker Road. The cyclist separated from his bike and came to a rest on the south grassy shoulder of West Stryker Road. The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. FHP said the investigation was still underway.
The driver was wearing a seat belt. The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet.
This is the first fatality on Highlands County roads this year. Last year, according to unofficial records kept by the Highlands News-Sun, there were 23 fatalities on Highlands County roads.
Sebring man dies of injuries from Maryland crash
Scott Allan Daniel, 52, of Sebring, was pronounced dead on Tuesday, Jan. 5, at a Washington hospital, as reported by The Bay Net newspaper. TBN reported that Daniel was driving his 2001 PT Cruiser on Maryland Route 257, also known as Rock Point Road on Dec. 24 at about 3:40 a.m.
The report shows Daniel was traveling north when, for an unknown reason, Daniel left the roadway and hit a “ditch/culvert.” Daniel’s Cruiser went airborne and overturned. He was airlifted to MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington D.C. for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
FHP releases identity in Nov. 5 fatality
A Sebring man has been identified as the victim of a Nov. 5 fatal crash at U.S. 27 south of Thunderbird Road, according to the finalized FHP report.
The report states a Ryder rental truck was headed southbound on U.S. 27 in the center lane, while David Wayne-Joseph Harrison, 23, of Sebring, was in the grassy median. Harrison attempted to cross the southbound lanes and came out into the “immediate” path of the Ryder truck.
The truck hit Harrison and came to a stop near the collision point. Harrison traveled south and came to rest in the center lane.
Harrison died despite being transported to Lakeland Regional Medical Center for treatment.