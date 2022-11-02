Biden

President Joe Biden waves before boarding Air Force One for a trip to Florida to deliver a speech on Medicare and social security, and attend political functions, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md.

 EVAN VUCCI/AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden returned to Florida to underline the contrast between the Democratic and Republican agendas, blasting the GOP over proposals to undo prescription drug price caps and change Social Security and Medicare.

Biden’s trip Tuesday included taxpayer-funded remarks in Hallandale Beach, where the White House said he would highlight Republicans’ “very different vision” for America. Also on Biden’s schedule were a fundraiser for Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and a rally for the state’s Democratic Party, including Senate candidate Val Demings.

