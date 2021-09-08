Biden definitely is not Trump
One of your readers wrote an article titled Biden is not Trump.
I would like to offer this information in support of her claim that Biden is not Trump.
Biden is not responsible for the death of thousands of people because of failing to take the COVID virus seriously and encouraging his followers to not wear mask or get vaccinate for COVID.
Biden did not encourage his followers to commit the insurrection that caused the death of five people and injured 150 capital officers.
Biden has not cheated on three wives.
Biden has not been accused of raping two women and one 13-year-old child or accused of molesting 25 women.
Biden does not walk up to women and grab them by their private parts and then brag about it.
Biden has not called women ugly, fat slobs, disgusting animals, nasty, crazy, horseface, crazed crying lowlife, loser, low IQ, monsters and communist and he does not insult anyone that doesn’t agree with him male or female.
Biden has not been involved in over 400 lawsuits and paid over $28 million in fines and court-ordered settlements.
Biden is not under numerous civil and criminal investigations.
Biden has not paid thousands in fines for illegal stock trading and discrimination against black people.
Biden did not try to remove an elderly widow from her home of 20 years to build a parking lot and then have to pay her a $90,000 settlement for damaging her home.
Biden did not con people out of millions of dollars in a university scam or a condo scam and pay a $25 million settlement.
Biden did not steal money from a charity and have to pay a $2 million settlement.
Biden has not filed bankruptcy six times.
Biden will not tell 30,000 lies while in office.
Biden has the upmost respect for our military including soldiers that were captured and tortured.
Biden has not been impeached once let alone twice.
Biden will not cost tax payers well over a million dollars for his golf trips.
Biden knows that you can see stealth fighter jets, he knows that windmills do not cause cancer, he knows that sweeping 33 million acres of forest to prevent fires makes no sense and he knows that the British did not have airports in 1770.
When Biden leaves office he will not be rated in the group of the five worst Presidents in the history of the United States.
Joe Roberson
Sebring