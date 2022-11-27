Biden

President Joe Biden whistles at the end of a performance as first lady Jill Biden applauds during the annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony in Nantucket, Mass., Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. 

 SUSASN WALSH/AP PHOTO

NANTUCKET, Mass. — The Biden family’s tradition of eating lunch, shopping and watching a Christmas tree lighting in downtown Nantucket on Friday became mostly about keeping the president’s 2-year-old grandson from having a meltdown.

There was President Joe Biden’s daughter, Ashley, dancing and clapping with nephew Beau to “Jingle Bell Rock” to keep him entertained as they waited with the crowd that had gathered for the 48th annual tree lighting ceremony on Main St.

