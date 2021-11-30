Biden has had time to learn
This concerns one particular writer you continually publish in you paper at least once or sometimes twice a week. I don’t understand why you don’t have him on your staff. He gets more space than some of your current employees. I am considering dropping my subscription just because of this person. I know, I don’t have to read his letters but it seems to me he expresses the views of this paper. He is printed so much.
Considering his last letter, I’m sure Biden is considered one of the greatest presidents of all time because of how he handled our withdrawal from Afghanistan. That is why his ratings are so low.
The infrastructure bill. Have you read every page. Do you honestly believe that all that money is going to be spent on our highways, bridges and air traffic control. Come on, man. It’s politicians playing games and you are right about one thing. Joe Biden has had 47 years to learn how to do that.
And communism. Why do we need to worry about fighting it around the world when we are now trying to fight it here in our own country due to a particular party?
Just my thoughts. Thank you.
Claude Clay
Sebring