“Now that Biden is the clear winner,” “damage to our Democracy.”
Really, what’s clear about it, also we’re not a democracy. They’re finding thousands of votes meant for Trump hidden primarily in the six blues states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona, and North Carolina. Documented Proof of Dominion systems and Smartmatic software, previously used to manipulate numbers in previous elections, were used in all six of these states and most all counties.
It's time people writing to editor face legal facts; thousands of affidavits of voter fraud filed, unsigned ballots, no dates on ballots, over 1,300 proven cases of fraud in Pennsylvania. Explain 138,000 votes, all for Biden, in one batch showing up back door after shutdown on election night; rash of recent arrests around the country; voters submitting false registrations in opposing states; ballot counters changing ballots; voting twice; mailboxes broken into, set on fire; 10,000-plus illegal ballots found in Georgia Nov. 19; postal workers, one arrested for discarding 1,800 pieces of mail, including absentee ballots, another storing boxes of mail and ballots in home; 100,000 New York City voters receiving mail-in ballots with incorrect names and addresses.
No, the election is not over.
The left won’t admit to fraud and cheating. Biden's not the president till Dec. 14. Electors’ votes typically align with the popular vote in each state regardless of the total national popular vote. If election goes to House from Supreme Court, House partisan majority on Nov. 4, 2020: Republicans - 29, Democrats - 20. When voting, legislators cannot deviate from party line by law, party with most House state seats would determine presidential winner, one vote per state.
John Nelson
Sebring