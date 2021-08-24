Biden is not Trump
To all the voters who voted for Biden because he wasn’t Trump, shame on you. You are to blame for where we are right now. Biden is not Trump, Biden is not honest, Biden is not an outsider with very little to no political baggage and minions, Biden is not incorruptable, Biden is not pro-American, Biden is not pro military, Biden is not intelligent, Biden is not a skilled negotiator, Biden is not a successful businessman, Biden is not a tough boss, Biden is not a leader, Biden is not a Constitutionlist, Biden is not unwavering regardless of the political wind, Biden has no moral compass.
You voted in a personality contest instead of a right-man-for-the-job contest. So no, Biden is not Trump, and now thanks to voters who only voted because he isn’t Trump, America is not America. The United States is not united. Shame on you.
Shannon Breeds
Sebring