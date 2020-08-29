SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California agency that oversees elections has signed a $35 million contract with a firm linked to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign to produce advertising to encourage voters to participate in the November election.
Under the contract, SKD Knickerbocker, a Washington, D.C.-based public affairs firm, will help run the “Vote Safe California” campaign, which will urge people to vote during the pandemic.
Anita Dunn, the firm’s managing director, is a senior strategist for Biden’s presidential campaign. The firm’s work for Biden is highlighted on its website, with a headline saying the company is “proud to be a part of Team Biden.”
The disclosure of the contract comes at a time when a national debate has been underway over the security of mail-in voting, even though voter fraud has proved exceedingly rare. “This $35 million expedited state contract screams conflict of interest,” Jessica Millan Patterson, chairwoman of the California Republican Party, said in a statement.
The Secretary of State’s Office, which awarded the contract, said politics played no role in what companies were considered, the finalists selected or the eventual decision.
“This is a nonpartisan effort” aimed at Republicans, Democrats, independents and other voters, said Paula Valle, a spokeswoman for Secretary of State Alex Padilla, a Democrat who has endorsed Biden.
Valle said Padilla had no involvement with the contract or the review of contenders — the selection was made by a committee of senior staff members, including the agency’s chief counsel.
The contract, signed on Aug. 13, was first reported by the Sacramento Bee.
California plans to send every registered voter a mail-in ballot ahead of the Nov. 3 election and will still open in-person voting locations. The state has long used widespread mail-in voting, but Gov. Gavin Newsom chose to mail a ballot to every registered voter due to health concerns over the coronavirus.