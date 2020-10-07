SEBRING — Democrat enthusiasts did not let the weather stop them from their recently planned “Ridin’ with Biden” car caravan event. Instead, they gathered at the Democratic Party office on Sebring Parkway in Sebring. They arrived with their cars dressed with Biden for President signs and other political emblems for a caravan of cars parade. The caravan drove through Avon Park and Sebring.
Another parade is planned for Saturday, Oct. 24.
Although a rainy day, Kirstin Heads said, “Rain does not affect us. We want to drive through so that people see the signs.”
Trump supporters showed up in force at the parking lot adjacent to the Democratic camp to protest the event.
As the Trump supporters vocalized their sentiments, Linda Tripp, Democratic candidate for Florida State House, District 55, said, “It was unexpected. I understand that both of us have our feelings and that we need to express how we feel, but I don’t think the negativity that comes from that side is warranted. All we can do is ‘take the high road’ as Michelle Obama keeps saying. Standing on this side just with signs, not engaging, not yelling, this is the right side to be on.”
As the caravan moved from the headquarters onto Memorial Drive and toward Avon Park, the Trump caravan followed. The caravan ended at the Sebring Walmart parking lot.