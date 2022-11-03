Election 2022 Biden

President Joe Biden is joined on stage by Florida gubernatorial candidate Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., left, and Senate candidate Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., during a campaign rally at Florida Memorial University, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

 EVAN VUCCI/AP PHOTO

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — President Joe Biden on Tuesday lashed out at Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis as “Donald Trump incarnate,” zeroing in on a potential 2024 GOP presidential contender as he campaigned for Democrats facing uphill fights in next week’s midterm election.

In a final-week sprint for Democrats before Election Day, Biden will campaign in New Mexico on Thursday, California on Friday and Pennsylvania on Saturday. By many accounts, Democratic control of Congress and several statehouses is in peril, and Biden is trying to stem that tide.

