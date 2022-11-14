Biden Xi

This combination image shows U.S. President Joe Biden and China’s President Xi Jinping.

 ALEX BRANDON/ERALDO PERES/AP FILE PHOTOS

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — There won’t be concessions from the U.S. side. No real deliverables, which is government-speak for specific achievements. Don’t expect a cheery joint statement, either.

During President Joe Biden’s highly anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping today, the leaders will be circling each other to game out how to manage a relationship that the U.S. has determined poses the biggest economic and military threat.

Recommended for you