AVON PARK — Richard Emmerth, range manager and Ed Corbin, range master of Big Bang Ranch have joined forces with Ridge Area Arc administration to create a new and unique fundraiser for the agency. Emmerth and Corbin will host a steel target competition on October 3 at Big Bang Ranch in Avon Park. The outdoor gun range features several shooting areas. The competition will be set up for adults and kids, novice shooters and more experienced marksmen. The outdoor event will observe social distancing during the competition. Participants are encouraged to wear masks if they feel it necessary.
The day will begin with a registration at 9 a.m. followed by a safety class at 9:30 a.m. and the first shot fired at 10 a.m. Ridge Area Arc is providing goodie bags to the first 50 shooters.
“It is Big Bang Ranch’s honor to be hosting a fundraiser for such a great organization such as Ridge Area Arc. Everyone is invited to come out and have a good time,” said Emmerth.
“It’s a win/win for the agency as well as the range,” said Kathleen Border, Ridge Area Arc’s CEO.
“The community support has been outstanding,” said Ridge Area Arc Development Director Donna Scherlacher. “Many local businesses have stepped up and donated to this new event, there are prizes from Spray & Pray Guns and Ammo and The Olympic Restaurant. There will be a raffle for several rounds of ammunition that was donated by Anderson Arms. The agency continues to look for new revenue streams and opportunities to advocate for its consumers who have intellectual and developmental disabilities,” Scherlacher said.
The cost is $45 for adults, $25 for kids 10-17. Bring your own gun and ammunition. Some firearms will be available to use. Ammunition will be on sale. There are some great prizes for winners in each category. Oct. 10 has been designated as the rain date. To register for the Family Fun Shoot, call 863-449-0476 or 863-632-1705.