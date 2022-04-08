Get ready to have some fun at the second annual BBBS Big Fun Little Rub 5k event on Saturday, April 16. This will be an exciting event as it will include an Easter theme and a visit from a surprise guest!
Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Sun Coast is hosting this great event at the Secret Garden Winery again this year. The day will start early with registration beginning at 7 a.m. and the race at 8 a.m. The traffic will be controlled by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Department, as safety is very important to all who attend and participate.
After cooling off from the run in the cool morning, participants and guests will have a gourmet breakfast catered by Pink Pineapple Catering.
“This will be a pancake breakfast with a fruit bar and some yummy bacon donated by The Watering Hole of Sebring,” said BBBS Director. Shawn Beumel.
Music will be provided by the well-known Belanger Media Group to entertain guests during breakfast. Awards will follow the breakfast and that’s when the festivities begin!
All race participants will be invited to join in the big Easter Egg hunt. This year there will be some very special eggs hidden around the grounds of the winery. Some will be filled with candy favorites while others will have some pretty awesome prizes and even gift certificates.
What would an Easter event be without a very special guest? The Easter Bunny will be at the event to greet kids and have fun with everyone. This will be a wonderful family friendly event. Exercise, fresh air, good food, an Easter Egg hunt, music and the Easter Bunny. What a special day this will be for everyone who attends.
“Florida Lakes Spa is our presenting sponsor and Home Town Realty is our Breakfast Sponsor,” said Beumel. “Champion for Children is the T-shirt sponsor. This year the shirts are blue in honor of the month of April being Child Abuse Awareness month.”
You don’t want to miss this special day of fun for everyone! For more information, please call BBBS at 863-402-9001 or go to their website at www.bbbssun.org.
Secret Garden Winery is located at 8222 W. Josephine Rd. in Sebring, 33975.