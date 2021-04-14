SEBRING — Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast will be hosting their Family Fun Day and 5K Run on Saturday, April 17 at the Secret Garden Winery and Farm.
“The race starts at 8 a.m. and we’ll be running the race on the road to ensure everyone has a smooth, solid, safe surface to run on. We’ll also be hosting a pancake breakfast after the run with a fruit bar catered by Pink Pineapple Catering,” said Shawn Beumel, director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast.
There will be a ‘Big Fun’ 3.1 mile (5K) run and a 1 mile ‘Little Run’ for children under 11 years of age. A backdrop photoshoot area will be available so you can take some special pictures.
Secret Garden Winery and Farm will also be offering wine and mimosas for purchase. Berlanger Media group will be handling the music and entertainment while Chet Brojek and the Central Florida Striders will be doing the timing for the race.
“Since April is also Child Abuse Prevention Month, we plan to have ‘Pinwheels for Prevention’ lining our finish line. We’re pleased that the Champion for Children Foundation is our t-shirt sponsor for the event,” said Beumel.
The Highlands County Fair Queens will be there to cheer on the children and help hand out the awards.
“We’re also excited that Dr. T.C. Lackey with Florida Lakes Surgical is our awesome presenting sponsor for this event!”
Once the main events are over, Secret Garden will remain open. Wine tasting will be available, but reservations are preferred.
For more information on the 5K/1 mile fun day and run you can contact Beumel at 863-402-9001 or sbeumel@bbbssun.org.
The online registration form for the event is http://runsignup.com/Race/FL/Sebring/BigFunLittleRun2021
According to their registration link, ‘there will be awards, prizes and plenty of fun for the whole family. We look forward to seeing you’!
To make a reservation for a wine tasting after the event they can contact Secret Gardens Winery & Farms at 863-414-4618. They are located at 8222 Josephine Road in Sebring.