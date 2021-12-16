Typing this column in advance of my deadline, I realized the publication date would be two days before the “big” day. Our darling girl is getting married and even after a year of preparations and planning it still seems surreal. How did time unravel so quickly?
Many of you have already experienced the joys of such days and have offered your congratulations and wise advisements. We are now at the point of completion with little time left to tweak, nip or tuck. No one is losing any more weight, no further adjustments can be made, and we are moving forward into wedded bliss just as we are in this moment. Truly this got me thinking about life’s alterations.
Decades ago, when my spouse and I married we jumped into life quite a bit less prepared than our kids will be. Barely adults ourselves, we didn’t know what we didn’t know so it was all good as far as we knew. Rushing into adulting and marriage at the same time, we have experienced many modifications along the way.
There was the measuring of ourselves and each other as we knit our lives into one home. Truly it was, and still continues to be, an adjustment. From the beginning as we cut out some of the habits, activities and patterns of our former homes to piece together a life as one, we had to learn to let out the things that didn’t fit us anymore.
Years have gone by and still at times we uncover loose threads, worn areas and tattered sections in need of replacement. This tapestry may take a lifetime to complete, and we are not natural tailors gifted in such skills. The days when I’m cursed to view this masterpiece from behind, the only thing I see is a tangled mess of threads and knots.
How can this ever be a thing of beauty? Some days it all seems like a huge mistake or perhaps more trouble than it’s worth. It is only when I view it in front of me – in the present – that I begin to see the design and can appreciate what our arduous efforts are creating. Those are the moments that I regain my inspiration and once again set to mending damaged or worn sections. Perhaps one day the alterations will be complete, and we will find it smooth under our fingers. Until that day I toil along, trying to take my time and not rush the completion. Truly I am not a patient artist and also yearn to control the final product. This work is not for the faint at heart or those without humor.
My hope is our children will discover a natural talent for this undertaking. That they will readily cast aside the things that no longer fit and easily piece together the very best pattern for their own masterpiece. We are all building something we can’t quite visualize in completion, but somehow, we know it will be a thing of beauty even with all the alterations of life.