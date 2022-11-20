VENUS — Waiting to hear her newborn’s cry seemed like an eternity for Samantha Rodney. She would breathe a sigh of relief after finally hearing little John’s cry. Her relief would only be temporary as she would soon get life-changing news about her 4-pound, 11-ounce son. John has been fighting for his life ever since.
After letting Samantha hold her baby for a few minutes, she would hear the first of the bad news concerning John. Unfortunately, it wouldn’t be the last. She was told the John had a “loud distinct heart murmur” and “mild pulmonary stenosis,” Samantha said. The stenosis would change from mild to severe quickly.
John and his mother Samantha will be traveling to Boston Children’s Hospital for his second open heart surgery. Yes, his second. His first was when he was just 5 months old. John is a very sick 13-month-old boy, although you couldn’t tell it by looking at his chubby cheeks, smile and expressive hazel green eyes.
John has been hospitalized 19 times for weeks on end in Orlando and Gainesville. He has had two heart catheterizations, and a surgery to place a G-Tube for feedings and had upward of 60 doctor and specialist appointments in his short time. He has also had pneumonia and COVID, all before his first birthday.
John sees a cardiologist, pediatrician, pulmonologist, neurologist, and occupational and physical therapist.
After his first catheterization at about a month old, and subsequent hospital admissions, the prognosis was grim. Several times in the past 13 months, Samantha has been told to prepare herself for the worst, but John keeps fighting back.
“Originally, he had a life expectancy of not even making it to his first birthday,” Samantha said, choked with emotion.
Genetic testing found John had Williams Syndrome (WS), which explained many of his medical issues, as well as his feeding problems. John is currently on 20-hour-a day feeding and has gained some weight since. He is allergic to cow’s milk and must be on a special formula.
Samantha explained what WS is and said only about one person in 100,000 will be diagnosed. The National Institute of Health (NIH) states there is no cure or “standard course of treatment.”
“Williams Syndrome is a rare genetic condition that causes things such as developmental delays, severe heart abnormalities and other medical conditions. You would never know though because people with Williams Syndrome are often the friendliest, nicest people you could meet.”
People with WS have distinctive facial features, according to the NIH. Samantha also said those with WS often love music.
John is just now learning to sit up by himself but hasn’t reached the talking or walking milestones yet. His mother is confident he will in time.
Samantha, a single mother, is grateful to her parents Bob and Deana Rodney as they are her main support. They also take care of Samantha’s 2-year-old daughter Ashley when she is away at the hospital with her brother. Thankfully, Ashley seems to be a well-adjusted bright and bubbly 2 year old and she loves her little brother. The time away from her family is incredibly hard on Samantha.
John has been placed under anesthesia for a total of eight procedures, which is exceedingly dangerous with his heart condition and pulmonary stenosis.
Samantha doesn’t get much sleep these days, and when she does, it’s with one ear open, so to speak. John’s oxygen levels have recently been dropping. John’s oxygen is monitored through the night.
“The thing that bother’s me most, even after all we have been through, is there’s a chance, at any point, his heart could just stop at any given time,” Samantha said. “They (doctors) said, that’s how hard his heart has been pumping and for so long. He could literally go into heart failure at any point and there’s nothing I can do to avoid it.”
Naturally John’s fragile health has been hard on the family and Samantha in particular. She has, with the help of some neighbors, started attending church again. Her renewed faith in Jesus has helped her cope, she said. Samantha is also trying to raise awareness for Williams Syndrome and started a Facebook page for local parents with special needs children to exchange resources and support.
Although Samantha is grateful the doctors in Boston took John’s case, she is understandably anxious. She will have to stay in Boston with him for at least a month. She will have to pay for air fare, food, taxis, cab fees, etc. while there. She is hoping to stay at a place like Ronald McDonald House while John has his surgery and the recovery time after.
This is a financial burden as she cannot work, instead she takes care of her son 24/7. An account has been set up at MidFlorida Credit Union under Samantha Rodney’s name for John. Anyone who wishes to make a donation to defray the cost of this necessary procedure can visit any MidFlorida location.