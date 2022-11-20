VENUS — Waiting to hear her newborn’s cry seemed like an eternity for Samantha Rodney. She would breathe a sigh of relief after finally hearing little John’s cry. Her relief would only be temporary as she would soon get life-changing news about her 4-pound, 11-ounce son. John has been fighting for his life ever since.

After letting Samantha hold her baby for a few minutes, she would hear the first of the bad news concerning John. Unfortunately, it wouldn’t be the last. She was told the John had a “loud distinct heart murmur” and “mild pulmonary stenosis,” Samantha said. The stenosis would change from mild to severe quickly.

Recommended for you