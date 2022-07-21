SEBRING — A couple of decades ago, Martha Crosby put a “guess who” photo in the newspaper of her blond, curly-haired son as a young child, reading a book on fire trucks.
Ben Henley grew into a tall “gentle giant” who would serve in Emergency Management for Highlands County, wearing many hats, including 911 coordinator. In 2018, at age 49, he participated in a feature story about his quest to get a new heart and the overall need for organ donors.
Henley was fighting congestive heart failure with ischemia. His heart gave out at 4 a.m. Wednesday, after years of working at only 50% capacity, his family said.
“It amazes me that medical science could keep him alive for so long,” Crosby said.
He had been on the heart recipient list for six years, but had to get off it in the last nine months to fight a spinal infection. He also had to lose weight he had gained in the hospital while fighting, and almost dying, of COVID-19, she said.
“He was working on it,” Crosby said. “He just hadn’t gotten there yet.”
Henley’s Aunt Betty Parker, one of four aunts he had locally, said doctors wanted to get a heart for him, badly. His upbeat attitude while in the hospital was an inspiration to family and doctors alike, she said.
“We all as a family called him ‘Gentle Ben,’” said Parker, who never remembered him getting angry.
Tim Eures, former head of Emergency Services for the county, also never saw Henley get angry. He was the cool head who served as the de facto information technology department for the county for many years, a task he came by naturally.
Tinkerer
At about 2 or almost 3 years old, Parker said, Henley watched older relatives working on a lawn mower. When they walked away, he toddled up to it, unscrewed the spark plug, “cleaned” it with a piece of paper, like they had, then replaced it.
One time, Parker said, her nephew took a screwdriver and removed all the screws from the window crank handles of a car, making it impossible to roll down the windows. Later on, he took the screws out of the floor ventilation grates and dropped them into the ducts.
Crosby said family told her to get some old clocks for him to take apart and put together, which he learned to do.
While a senior in high school, Crosby said, Henley got tapped to fill in for a vacationing computer science instructor at the local college. He had taught himself about computers while working at Radio Shack, she said.
Parker said Henley set up computer programs at what is now AdventHealth hospital, and then at what is now HCA Florida Highlands Hospital. Eures said Henley, in addition to helping set up the present Emergency Operations Center, was instrumental in getting it built because of his talent for data mining.
At the time, more than 20 years ago, Highlands County’s EOC was a 1,700-square-foot Cold War fallout shelter that would flood in heavy rain, forcing 911 dispatchers to lift their feet off the floor. By the time former Emergency Management director Bill Nichols came on board in 2001, Henley had set up a new EOC for various contingencies.
The infamous 2004 hurricane season, when four named storms hit Florida and three of them hit Highlands County, some systems failed, but Nichols said Henley found ways to work around problems.
“He had the rare ability to fix things on the fly,” Nichols said. “When we were activated and something went down, he could bring it back to work. I could count on him to fix it for me.”
‘Just in case’Henley also served as fire chief for DeSoto City Volunteer Fire Station. When it came time to build the EOC, and the new DeSoto Station 19 next door, he helped design features with contingency plans in mind.
“He used to say, ‘We ought to do this, just in case.’ Pretty soon, ‘just in case’ would become a reality,” Eures said. “I told him he needed to stop coming up with these ‘just-in-cases’.”
One ‘just in case’ was to have big bays at Station 19 to serve as a staging area, which it was in 2004 with generators ready to deploy to powerless areas.
Eures said Henley served as the county’s disaster logistics guru, and he studied hurricane tracking software, to be able to give detailed forecast reports to county commissioners.
Another thing Henley pushed for that people take for granted, Eures said, is partnership with the Amateur Radio Emergency Service (ARES) and the Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Service (RACES). Henley was an operator, as well. Eures said that foresight preserved communications in 2004 when radio and cellular towers failed.
Henley also recommended having a satellite phone, which became the only direct communication to state disaster officials during some parts of the 2004 storms. He later set up some of the firefighting equipment at the Highlands County Landfill, before the county saw any landfill fires.
“He was always thinking ahead and planning, thinking ‘what if this occurred,’” Eures said. “Ben [Henley] was the kind of the guy to McGyver some of that.”
‘I’ll take care of it’Parker said Henley was quick to go out on all kinds of calls, even to multiple-car pileups on U.S. 27 near Lake Placid to help triage patients. He had fought wildfires near Jacksonville, where he burnt his feet badly. After that, she said, his health problems manifested.
“Our county has lost a valuable person,” Parker said. “All he did he did selflessly for our county.”
Eures recalled how Henley would always suit up, whether for landfill fires or hazardous materials, and offer to take care of things.
Henley would tell Eures, “I’ve been a big guy all my life. I’ve been used to carrying my weight.”
Nichols said Henley was good at cooking, especially pasta dishes and other comfort food, a big necessity for Emergency Management.
“It’s what you need in times of stress,” said Nichols’ wife, Jean.
Parker said her nephew has left behind her; his mother; aunts Janice Asbury, Mary Cresswell and Kathy Main; several local cousins, and a daughter, Victoria Henley, a senior at Abraham Baldwin Agriculture College in Georgia.
Services are yet to be announced.