SEBRING — Local government entities have wanted to get vacant, foreclosed lots out of public hands back in private hands, and on tax rolls again.
Sun ‘N Lake Special Improvement District has an opportunity to do that on Friday with 1,300 lots in the Unit 12 area, between Tanglewood and Ortega Boulevard.
The Board of Supervisors has a contract in front of it to sell those lots to Ramsidtor Properties Inc., of which local developer Raymond Hornick is a principal, for $500,000.
Those lots would be the majority of the 1,534 lots the district foreclosed on in December last year, according to Sun ‘N Lake General Manager Tanya Cannady.
The appraised value for that entire unit, which includes more lots than the sale, is $3.85 million, according to agenda materials.
Cannady said the appraisal was done prior to the foreclosure, on Nov. 26, 2019.
When asked if $500,000 is a fair price for the lots, Cannady could not venture an opinion.
“That’s up to the board,” she said.
The dollar difference has raised eyebrows with regular attendees of the board meetings, including former supervisor David Halbig.
“I am and have always been a big fan of Raymond Hornick. I believe he has done more than anyone in developing Sun-n-Lake,” Halbig wrote in a letter to the board. “I also believe most everything he has done has been on his nickel.”
He said it looks as though Unit 12 would need to be re-platted, but he expressed concern that the level of detail in the contract might indicate discussions had taken place on the issue outside of board meetings without public comment.
The resolution in the agenda states that the board has determined that the sale “is in the best interest of the District.” Halbig disputes that.
“In no way, shape, or form is selling this piece of prime real estate for 15% of the appraised value in the best interest of the District,” Halbig said in his letter.
Referencing the counteroffer page that states certain lots will be removed, he also asked if the materials contained the latest appraisal, and whether or not that appraisal constitutes a counteroffer.
“Hopefully decisions have not been made and the Board will move in the best interest of the District in securing the best possible price for this property,” Halbig concluded.
Larry Bertetto, another concerned resident and regular at board meetings, said when he read the contract on the agenda, the appraiser said that the development of that area is not financially feasible.
“If [you] add 1,300 homes, which won’t happen in a day, how can our sewer system upgrade for that?” Bertetto asked.
He recalled that when National Recreational Properties Inc. (NRPI) owned many of the lots in the District, that company had engineers come in and put in a water treatment plant, or set aside land for that.
Bertetto recalls that such a plant costs $5 million, 10 times the purchase price.
“Who’s going to pay for that?” Bertetto said.
Bertetto expressed concern that planning for a development works in conjunction with improvements in infrastructure so that new residents will pay the cost to expand systems with their connection fees and monthly bills. Otherwise, he wondered if existing residents might see their rates go up. So far, that hasn’t happened with other developments in the District.
Hornick has developed many parts of the district already.
His website, HornickHomes.com, states that as a third-generation builder, he has constructed Deer Run Estates and The Preserve at Sun ‘N Lake and is currently developing Magnolia Golf Villas and Magnolia Place in the District.
Cannady said Hornick “has expressed” that [Unit 12] is planned for development. It would require a new entrance onto Ortega, but not onto Schumacher Road to the south, she said.
When asked if the district can absorb that many more homes into its utility system, Cannady said the district charges water and sewer connection fees to both run and expand the system.
It would take a long time to clear, plat, plan and layout a new development, she said.
“You’re talking years,” Cannady said.
Then the developer and District would have to market the area, bringing in new residents to buy lots and build, which would take many more years, she said.