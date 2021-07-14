LAKE PLACID — Marc Faria opened his dream barbershop at 176 E. Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid only five weeks ago. One of the things he noticed while completely remodeling the interior was how high the step up was from the sidewalk into the front door. There was no way a customer with a walker, or a wheelchair could enter.
So, that’s where Eugene Johnson and Mike Crenshaw came to the rescue. On Sunday, July 11, in just a matter of a few hours the two concrete pros were able to fabricate a ramp to make the barbershop handicap accessible.
Johnson said he is the manager for FIC Construction, which he calls a missionary outreach business. In addition to doing commercial and residential concrete work, the company takes on some community projects as well. To learn more, just call Johnson at 863-414-7173.
Back inside the newly renovated barbershop, you’ll find Big Poppa himself – Marc Faria. He said that for 17 years he worked as a correctional officer in a juvenile facility back in New Bed Ford, Massachusetts. His ‘retirement dream’ was to open a barbershop. Lake Placid proved to be the spot to do that.
Eight years ago, he married his wife, Trisha. With that marriage came the joining of two families, which equated to seven daughters. Today, the girls are spread around the country and now, there are even grandchildren. Those grandkids got to calling him Big Poppa. So, now you know how this new barbershop got its name.
Currently, Big Poppa’s has two barbers. But soon there will be four and a beautician.
Not only do they do men’s cuts, but also women’s and children’s as well. When Faria attended barber school, he learned the latest styles.
A huge TV will make any wait time go quickly.
Speaking of children’s cuts, Eziel Cruz, 6 years young, got his ears lowered while the new front concrete ramp was drying last Sunday. His cousin and uncle were up next.
Big Poppa’s is open to all. The hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Friday an extra half hour is added; Saturday, 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. and, even Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.; closed Monday. The phone number is 863-657-1468. Walk-in’s are welcome