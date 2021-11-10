Big questions
What planet does Biden and the progressives think is going to pay for all of their stupid spending? The answer my friends, is common to the most casual observer.
Speaking of progressives, just what is progressive about destroying America and all that She stands for? Could it be for their own coffers? Hmmmm. “Hooray for me and the hell with you.” That is their mantra.
I see that 98% of the news media still refers to the progressive left as the Democratic Party, including our locals. The only Democratic Party is the Republican Party. The left being called democratic is the epitome of an oxymoron.
Last Saturday’s letters to the editor, there wasn’t a word read by me. Every contributor that day is on my Do not read list. So it was a quick trip to the funnies.
God bless America and I feel for my descendants.
Dave Doty
Lake Placid