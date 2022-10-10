SEBRING — Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada can be forgiven if he feels like a TV producer and less a judge on some days.

In the old days, a judge would bang a gavel to bring the courtroom to order, but Estrada now uses a digital control board to manage microphones, television screens and other technology. His technical role becomes even more complex when lawyers in another county use their laptops or smartphones to access the virtual courtroom platform. There can be three or four faces on the big wall screens — all trying to speak simultaneously. Everything is recorded and cataloged by the Electronic Court Reporter system upstairs in the courthouse, to provide a legal record that can be examined by appeals judges, lawyers, defendants and members of the public.

