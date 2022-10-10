SEBRING — Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada can be forgiven if he feels like a TV producer and less a judge on some days.
In the old days, a judge would bang a gavel to bring the courtroom to order, but Estrada now uses a digital control board to manage microphones, television screens and other technology. His technical role becomes even more complex when lawyers in another county use their laptops or smartphones to access the virtual courtroom platform. There can be three or four faces on the big wall screens — all trying to speak simultaneously. Everything is recorded and cataloged by the Electronic Court Reporter system upstairs in the courthouse, to provide a legal record that can be examined by appeals judges, lawyers, defendants and members of the public.
During COVID-19, the virtual court platform was worth its weight in gold as it allowed the court to continue, albeit at a slower pace. The platform allowed inmates to appear in court from jail, let lawyers appear from their homes and offices, and reduced the presence of coronavirus in the courtroom.
As a nod to the vital role the virtual courtroom platform plays, Brad Franza, the 10th Judicial Circuit’s trial court technology officer, says Estrada’s courtroom is among the first to be upgraded with 6-foot-wide, high-definition screens as well as better digital microphone and recording technology.
The installation is being performed by Clark Inc.
“Many of the technology systems in the Highlands County Courthouse courtrooms and hearing rooms have reached ‘end of life’ status and must be brought up to current technology standards,” Franza told the Highlands News-Sun. “In fact, plans are underway to upgrade all courtrooms and hearing rooms to current digital technology standards.”
The first improvement was moving the felony court’s audiovisual system from analog to digital to improve sound quality. Franza, whose office is in Bartow, said the new digital audio mixer system will improve sound quality for the public in the courtroom as well as remote language interpreters, psychiatrists, and expert witnesses who appear via the virtual court platform.
The new technology is evidenced by the evenly spaced line of thin, white microphones hanging from the courtroom’s ceiling. They can pick up people speaking in the visitor’s section, as well as from the jury box (but not in the jury deliberation room). The digital microphones and cameras throughout the courtroom will ensure the Electronic Court Reporting office upstairs can record the proceedings clearly.
The second improvement was the high-definition cameras and 75-inch screens for improved video presentation. The new system allows for better evidence display and access over the virtual platform. The new courtroom cameras are strategically placed to take in a nearly 360-degree view of the courtroom “for a more realistic experience for remote court participants,” Franza said.
Daily courtroom deputies also provide technical assistance when systems fail. They start by checking connections to misbehaving microphones or devices that fail to play video evidence.
There were glitches to work out after the installation, but technicians will tell you that’s normal. After the installation in Courtroom 2B was complete, the microphone on the defense podium continued to go in and out. A technician finally determined that someone had stapled through the wire. Problem fixed.
Until August, when Courtroom 2B received its technology upgrade, the network of microphones, cameras, and wall screens could fail occasionally, resulting in a phone call upstairs to court technology.
The old system required prosecutors and other lawyers to use the CD port on their personal laptops to play a suspect’s interrogation, a witness account of a shooting, or other video or photographic evidence.
“A presentation podium was created so that an attorney or a litigant can connect a mobile device to the presentation system and display audiovisual evidence during a hearing or a jury trial,” Franza said “The new system provides all participants a better overall experience through the use of digital technology, thus improving the Court’s delivery of access to justice in Highlands County.”