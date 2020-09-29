Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 67F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 67F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.