The article on M-Cores I would think is an effective look at the county commissioners meeting on the subject.
They must have had “hot dates” as I’ve never read such a quick passage of a major bill. “Any questions” was asked only twice - no answer. “Comments” were asked only once; something was said about whether they would be happy if it was close to the alignment they wanted. Nothing was entered officially. Then the motion was passed unanimously.
A comment afterwards by Elwell, “... this will be an economic boom for us …”
In discussion, Elwell did mention environmentally sensitive areas, but it didn’t make it into part of his yes vote.
There has been months and months of various groups across the state fighting the locations of these three highways because they are going to destroy sensitive native areas and uproot wildlife breeding grounds. Natural areas will be destroyed so that they can never be replaced.
Did the commissioners even look at a map? How close is the highway to Highlands Hammock State Park? Archbold? Some of your favorite fishing places?
I think if you would ask the average Highlands resident they don’t want a boom here. We moved away from the bigger cities with traffic and all that goes with it. Bigger isn’t always better, stop and enjoy the beauty around you, the commissioners may have just destroyed some of it for you.
Mary Naumann
Lake Placid