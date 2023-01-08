FCS NFL Prospects Football

North Dakota State fullback Hunter Luepke (44) celebrates with his most valuable player award after the FCS Championship NCAA college football game against Montana State, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Frisco, Texas.

 MICHAEL AINSWORTH/AP FILE PHOTO

FRISCO, Texas — North Dakota State and South Dakota State are used to playing each other in a rivalry that dates back 120 years. On Sunday, nearly 1,000 miles from the border between their states, they face off in the Football Championship Subdivision national title game for the first time.

“It’s not the rivalry game. It’s not the Dakota Marker game, which has a life of its own,” said South Dakota State coach John Stiegelmeier, who is in his 26th season at his alma mater. “Obviously in Frisco, Texas, you’re playing for the prize,”

Recommended for you