This home is located at 6938 Cecilia Ave. in Sebring. This luxury villa is now listed for $219,900 and is being offered by The Elliott Team at Keller Williams.
Don’t count this one out until you see it in person. It is impressive and luxurious; a place you would be proud to call home!
This home has awesome curb appeal in the gated community of Magnolia Place. Lush lawn, freshly mulched flower beds, and tropical landscaping give you an inviting resort-style feel.
The home has a dramatic 20-foot entryway with a leaded glass front door and lots of luxurious amenities throughout. Boasting over 2,200 square feet of living space with four bedrooms plus a den (could be used as a fifth bedroom). It has a sprawling open floor plan with amazing great room.
The gourmet kitchen features cherry multi-level cabinetry, granite counters, built-in wine rack, a large island with bar-type seating, and a huge pantry cabinet for added kitchen storage. The kitchen has a big open concept — great room style floor plan. This huge space is perfect for entertaining and cooking even the largest of meals. There is also a large formal dining room that can easily accommodate a large dining set.
This home has tons of character with charming French doors throughout. The resort-style master suite features tray ceilings, his and her walk-in closets and private on-suite with granite surfaces, his and her sinks, a jacuzzi tub and walk-in shower. This luxurious space leaves nothing to be desired.
One of the guest bedrooms has direct access to the guest bath. Almost like having two master bedrooms.
The big indoor laundry room has upgraded cabinetry and laundry sink. There is an attached two-car garage and much more. The home features a covered front entryway and brick paver driveway.
Another great feature to this home is that it is wired for a generator. It could give peace of mind during hurricane season.
There has even been plans for a pool and screen room at one time so there is room if you wanted to add those.
This luxury villa is being offered by The Elliott Team at Keller Williams Realty for $219,900. To schedule a time to view this incredible villa in person, call 863-658-3780.