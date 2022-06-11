SEBRING — Beniah Bikar is an young lady with big dreams and she aims to get one step closer to achieving them as a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders June 24-25.
Beniah is an honor student who will be entering her senior year at Sebring High School and South Florida State College. She was nominated by Nobel Prize winner in medicine Dr. Mario Capecchi for the honors-only program. The purpose of the program is to encourage and motivate the students who are looking to make medicine a career. They offer programs and mentors and networking after the Congress of Future Medical Leaders.
Beniah is driven and has been so her entire life, her mother, Sherri Lewis-Bikar, said. She has a 4.3 GPA in honor classes and will also get high school and college credit for attending the event.
“I like to motivate myself,” Beniah said. “My parents instilled that in me when I was young. It’s always been a part of me.”
While many medical students think of specialties like cardiology, gastroenterology and obstetrics, to name a few, Beniah dreams of becoming a forensic pathologist. That’s right, a medical examiner and she has a very clear path on how she will succeed and where she will work. Beniah said she is looking forward to working with people who aren’t going to be talking back.
“I’ve always had an interest in the human body,” Beniah said. “I’m always curious why people get sick and how they die.
Beniah said she has always enjoyed crime shows and those dealing with forensics, like Criminal Minds. She especially likes Dr. G: Medical Examiner, a reality show where Dr. Jan Garavaglia examines the dead to solve mysteries.
“She’s already looked into Howard University,” her proud mom said.
Beniah has been taking her prerequisites geared toward getting into Howard’s medical program. After graduating from college, Beniah wants to become a medical examiner in Washington, D.C. She already knows she likes the area as she took a tour with National Junior Leadership Conference there previously.
“She was able to tour D.C. and she loved it,” Lewis-Bikar said. “That’s where she wants to go to school. When she found out I had cancer, she changed her mind. She said, ‘I want to stay home with you.’ She decided she wanted to attend University of Central Florida. I was excited because that’s where I graduated from, but after I rang the bell (beat cancer), she wanted to go to D.C. in her heart.”
Beniah’s biggest supporters are her family members from dad Beny Bikar Sr. to her brother Beny Jr. and her mom. Her grandparents play a big part in Beniah’s life and will in the future also. Her maternal grandparents are Pastor Charles Lewis and Lottie Lewis, who live in Michigan but fly back often to see the family. Her paternal grandparents are Everlene and Marvin Robinson in Winter Haven.
Beniah hopes to find out if her specialty is a good fit during the conference. If not, she could choose a different specialty but still stay in medicine.
“I want to get personal experience in the medical field, get my feet wet,” Beniah said. “Your options on something can change in a blink of an eye. So, I want this to be a deciding factor for me. Whether I continue on this track or if I end up switching.”
She just got her first job at Claude’s Funeral Home and expects to work her way up through the ranks until she is able to prepare the bodies. When she is not at school or studying, Beniah likes to play basketball.
“I try to do my best wit time management,” she said.
Beniah urges all students to follow their dreams.
“There’s so many options open,” she said. “Don’t do something just because other people want you to do it. You can listen but that doesn’t mean you have to do it. Go with what your heart tells you.”