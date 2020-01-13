SEBRING — Frankie ValVerde III, 27, of Sebring, Couldn’t out-pedal or outrun a deputy who noticed him riding on a bike in the dark without a light. According to a Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, the suspect started pedaling faster and tried to evade him when he saw the deputy turning his car around to follow him.
The deputy said in his report the suspect constantly looked back at him and changed roads a few times. Eventually, ValVerde entered the parking lot of the Social Security Office and to the back of the building.
The deputy gave the direction to stop and identified himself as LEO to the suspect. According to the report, the suspect ran into the woods with the deputy in pursuit on foot. The suspect was caught and put in handcuffs. While searching the suspect’s person, the deputy found a yellow pill bottle that contained Lorazepam and Clonazepam and a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue in it.
Looking around the area where the deputy caught up with ValVerde, the deputy said he found an air soft pellet gun and another bottle of pills that had Mirtazapine.
ValVerde will face charges of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug equipment and possessing the harmful new legend drug without a prescription and resisting an officer without violence.
ValVerde is being held on a $4,250 bond in the Highlands County Jail.