Motorcyclists mingle and take in the sights at last year’s Biketoberfest.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It’s a milestone year for Biketoberfest, the annual fall motorcycle rally that marks its 30th anniversary when fans rumble into town for the four-day event that opens next month.

Although the shorter long-weekend-ish window of Biketoberfest typically doesn’t generate the crowds of spring’s 10-day Bike Week, this year’s anniversary edition — unfolding Oct. 13-16 in Daytona Beach and throughout Volusia County — could attract more bikers to celebrate the special occasion.

