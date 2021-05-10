AVON PARK — During the South Florida State College (SFSC) Foundation Legacy Showcase and Fundraiser on Saturday, May 1, Bill and Lisa Jarrett were inducted into the 2021 Legacy Society for their service to the Foundation and to the college. Jamie Bateman, SFSC executive director of institutional advancement, made the presentation.
“It’s hard to put into words how appreciative we are of Bill and Lisa for all that they have done and continue to do for our College and our community,” Bateman said. “They lead with a servant’s heart and don’t ask for recognition. They also lead by example. Bill and Lisa are such dear friends whom we cherish and adore. It is a great honor to recognize them for all of their support, dedication, and, most importantly, friendship. Because of their dedication and leadership, our Foundation is as successful as it is today.”
This is the third year that such an honor has taken place. Joan Hartt was inducted into The Legacy Society in 2020 and Joe Jr. and Gloria Davis were inducted in 2019.
The Jarretts have served the SFSC Foundation and been friends to the College for several years. Bill Jarrett has been a member of the SFSC Foundation Board of Directors since 1991.
“The Jarretts’ record of support to our College and community is remarkable,” said Dr. Norman L. Stephens, SFSC president emeritus, in a video presentation. “They supported the restoration of the Hotel Jacaranda, they helped our student athletes through the Athletic Booster Club and in improving athletic facilities, they provided housing scholarships for students in need, they sponsored numerous Artist Series programs, and helped with facilities renovations. Of course, the Bill and Lisa Jarrett Endowed Chair in Business provides a deserving member of the faculty with funds to improve their teaching and learning. Several Foundation endowments benefitted from the Jarretts’ generosity, including one in my name. The South Florida State College Foundation is one of the most successful in the state or in the nation because of their many influences.”
“Bill and Lisa Jarrett have made a tremendous difference to the profession of dentistry, particularly in our practice,” said Dr. David E. Willey, dentist and owner of Lakeside Dental Arts and a member of the SFSC Foundation board of directors. “We were planning our Day of Giving and Bill came to me and said, ‘How can we make it bigger and better.’ So, Bill and I brainstormed. I provided the dentistry and Bill offered to pay the lab bills on some of the very extensive smile makeovers and rehabilitations for many patients. Bill’s theme is always: How Can We Do It Bigger? And it’s been a blessing. Bill and Lisa don’t ask for recognition, but they always help us to improve the lives of many other individuals in the community, more than anyone would ever know.”
“When I think about Bill and Lisa Jarrett, I think about four words: humble, compassionate, kind, and friend,” said Denise Grimsley, vice president of administration, AdventHealth Wauchula. “They are not only friends to me, but they’re friends to our College, to our Foundation, to our community. I first met Bill and Lisa about 25 years ago. I quickly realized what kind of people that they were and how much they gave back to the community. I met them through an SFSC Foundation meeting when I became a Foundation board member. I’ve watched them over the years invest in our youth in Hardee, DeSoto, and Highlands counties. I’ve watched so many young people grow up under the influence of Bill and Lisa. And they continue to give back. I believe that we will continue to see the impact of their investment 20, 30, 40, and even 50 years out at South Florida State College.”
Randy Surber, CEO of AdventHealth Heartland recounted the Jarretts’ contributions to the hospital and the community. “Bill’s been a member of our hospital board for over 22 years. In fact, he was recognized throughout AdventHealth last year as the Trustee of the Year for our entire AdventHealth System. And Lisa’s been a part of the Hospital Foundation Board for nearly 21 years. What a difference you’ve made.”